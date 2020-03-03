March 3, 2020

Julie Swier - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

Julie Swier

Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 3:26 pm

Julie Swier By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Julie Swier, 92, of Colton, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Dells Nursing and Rehab in Dell Rapids.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Faith Community Church, Colton. Burial will be in the Colton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Linda (Jim) Cross, Parker; sons, Ron (Carol) Swier, Avon, Gary (Nola) Swier, Watertown, and Gale (Leanne) Swier, Madison; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Lowell (June) Van Liere, Hartford, and Roy (Elaine) Van Liere, Colton; sisters-in-law, Esther Van Liere, Dell Rapids, and Helen Van Liere, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Adrian, John, Melvin; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Van Liere.

The family of Julie Swier requests memorials be directed to Faith Community Church or Dells Nursing and Rehab.

