Julie Swier, 92, of Colton, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Dells Nursing and Rehab in Dell Rapids.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at Faith Community Church, Colton. Burial will be in the Colton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Linda (Jim) Cross, Parker; sons, Ron (Carol) Swier, Avon, Gary (Nola) Swier, Watertown, and Gale (Leanne) Swier, Madison; eight grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Lowell (June) Van Liere, Hartford, and Roy (Elaine) Van Liere, Colton; sisters-in-law, Esther Van Liere, Dell Rapids, and Helen Van Liere, Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers Adrian, John, Melvin; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Van Liere.

The family of Julie Swier requests memorials be directed to Faith Community Church or Dells Nursing and Rehab.

