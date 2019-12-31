December 31, 2019

James Hodgson - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

James Hodgson

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 3:50 pm

James Hodgson By Staff Madison Daily Leader

James Gordon Hodgson, age 76, of Sioux Falls, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019.

Funeral services were Monday December 30, at Miller Southside Chapel, Sioux Falls, with burial at Lake Park Cemetery, Wentworth, SD.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Bob Hodgson, Sioux Falls, JoLynn (Matt) Bain, Aberdeen, SD, Teresa (Kevin Ritter) Augustus, Charles City, IA and Orin (Gina) Augustus, Slidell, LA; 20 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Julie (Dan) Hawkinson, Brookings, SD, and Midge Kloster, Fargo, ND; and a host of other relatives and friends.

His parents, wife Sandy Katz Hodgson and longtime companion Marlys Augustus preceded him in death.

www.millerfh.com

  • Print

Posted in on Monday, December 30, 2019 3:50 pm.

© Copyright 2019, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.