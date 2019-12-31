James Hodgson

James Gordon Hodgson, age 76, of Sioux Falls, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019.

Funeral services were Monday December 30, at Miller Southside Chapel, Sioux Falls, with burial at Lake Park Cemetery, Wentworth, SD.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Bob Hodgson, Sioux Falls, JoLynn (Matt) Bain, Aberdeen, SD, Teresa (Kevin Ritter) Augustus, Charles City, IA and Orin (Gina) Augustus, Slidell, LA; 20 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Julie (Dan) Hawkinson, Brookings, SD, and Midge Kloster, Fargo, ND; and a host of other relatives and friends.

His parents, wife Sandy Katz Hodgson and longtime companion Marlys Augustus preceded him in death.

