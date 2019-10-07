Arie VanMeveren

Arie Allen VanMeveren, 88, Madison, SD, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare Community, Flandreau.

Allen was born August 10, 1931 to Guy and Nellie (Nelson) VanMeveren in rural Lake Wilson, MN. Graduating from Tracy High School in Minnesota in 1951, he married Donna Larson of Balaton, MN on July 13, 1951. To this union were born Steven, Valerie, Greg and John.

In November 1975 Allen married Myrna (Behl) Haugen of Sioux Falls. To this union was born son Jeremy.

Known as Al to many (and "Curly" to many more) he knew the difficulties of the great depression in rural Minnesota, which also taught the importance of family and caring for your neighbor. Hunter, fisherman, drag racer, salesman, teamster and construction worker, he taught any that could keep up with him the value and honor of a hard day's work. His high school yearbook prophesied; "He has a mind to conceive, a tongue to persuade, and a hand to execute business." To this he proved true during his working life, doubly so after his retirement (from T&R Electric) in 1994. Allen owned several businesses, bought and sold hundreds of classic cars and achieved two U.S. patents in energy.

Allen is survived by his wife Myrna; daughter Valerie; sons Greg, John and Jeremy; two stepsons; five stepdaughters; two grandsons; six granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in rest by his son Steven; his parents, Guy and Nellie; brothers, Guy, Jr. and Evan; and sisters, Betty, Audrey and Lula.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Midway Lutheran Church, Colman, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Colman.

