Danny Dixon

Memorial service for Danny L. Dixon, 53, of Winner, SD, formerly of Madison, SD will be 2:00 pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Pukwana Free Lutheran Church in Pukwana, SD with burial of the ashes at a later time.

Danny Lee Dixon was born January 25, 1966 at Chamberlain, SD to Virginia Dixon. He made his home in several different communities in South Dakota, including Madison and Sioux Falls where he worked construction along with other occupations.

Danny passed away on November 9, 2019 at Winner, SD as a result of a motorcycle accident.

Survivors include his two children, Jace Dixon of Sioux Falls and Courtney Dixon of Madison; mother, Virginia Hansen of Madison; six siblings, Kelly W. Dixon of Madison, Kimberly Potts of Madison, Dawn Dixon of Wisconsin, Nadine Dixon of Sioux Falls, Nicole (Scott) Knisley of Madison, and Dean Hansen of Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were grandparents Milo "Bud" and Dorothy Dixon, uncle Glen Dixon, and nieces Nicoleana Dixon and Elizabeth Potts.

The Hickey Funeral Chapel of Chamberlain is in charge of arrangements.