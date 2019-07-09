Jeanette Peterson

Jeanette W.J. Peterson, 91 years 8 months 19 days, of Wentworth, SD died on July 4, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 6-8 pm with a celebration of life service to begin at 7 pm with Pastors Zane Hall and Elder Rusty Gulbranson leading, all at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison, SD.

Funeral services will be held on July 11 at 2 pm at Ramsey Baptist Church in Montrose, SD. Pastor Jason Anderson officiating. Burial in the church cemetery by Pastors Randy and Ryan Gulbranson will be held immediately following the service. Luncheon will follow in the Ramsey Fellowship Hall.

Jeanette Wilemina Johanna (Koepsell) Peterson was born on September 11, 1927, to William John Martin and Tillie (Kooistra) Koepsell. Canova, SD. Jeanette attended many country schools around the Canova area (as times were very hard for farmers during the war), 2 years at Canova HS while working at the Canova Hospital, and then 2 years at Eastern Campus Madison HS while working at the Madison Hospital in surgery and on the medical floor.

She graduated from Madison High School and started Bethesda School of Nursing, a 3-year program, at St. Paul, Gustavus-Adolphus College and worked clinicals. Her college time was shortened when she married Wilmer R. Peterson February 10, 1948. Here she had to learn everything new: cooking, no electricity, raising chickens, vaccinating pigs instead of people, driving a tractor and a car, house and field work. (The LPN license was obtained in 1950 after many friends and family convinced her to take the state boards in SD.)

She was grateful to her parents for taking her to church, learning Bible verses, and confirmation. She trusted in Jesus as her Lord and Savior after evangelistic services at Ramsey Baptist Church and baptized by immersion at Sun Prairie Baptist Church, Salem SD, 1950. Raising a family of four children was another challenge. Children's activities included school, Ramsey Baptist Church, sewing, gardening, and working.

In 1983 Wilmer retired off the farm and they moved to Lake Madison. Here Jeanette used her artistic abilities to begin a ceramic business. Many hours were spent pouring, firing, and painting many interesting pieces. She loved to show her children and grandchildren how to paint. She continued her love of plants and gardening as the yard had a farm like feel. They especially enjoyed continuing their hospitality of hosting numerous family special events at the lake as they had on the two farms they lived on.

Survivors include her husband Wilmer of 71 years; children, Sandi (Randy) Gulbranson, Chadron, NE, Renn Peterson, Madison, SD, Sheila (Mike) Pottebaum, Granville, IA; 11 grandchildren, Ryan (Chasity) Gulbranson, FL, Sara Kaye (Jason) Anderson, Wyo, Rusty (Lacey) Gulbranson, NE, Shana (Zane) Hall, IA, Heather Durband, SD, Raelee (Anthony) Reed (fka Holli Peterson), IL, Sarah Jane (Jason) Rowland, IN, Travis Peterson, SD, Alex, Megan, and Dana Pottebaum, IA; 18 great-grandchildren; Brother Lloyd Koepsell of Canova, SD; sister-in-law Evelyn Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father in 1933 and mother in 1986; son Ronald Lee in 1984; sister-in-law Connie Koepsell; brother and sister-in-laws Laurence and May Peterson, Albert and Violet Schmidt; brother-in-law Clarence Peterson; many aunts, uncles and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Ramsey Baptist Church.

