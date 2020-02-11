Myrtle Cross McKay

On January 31, 2020, former Madison resident Myrtle "Myrt" V. Cross McKay, 102, died in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She was born June 4, 1917, in Wellsburg, West Virginia to Laura and J. Franklin Schaeffer. She married John T. Cross September 30, 1933. He died in 1973.

During the time they lived in Madison, Mrs. Cross was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star, and Garden Club. She and Johnny were often chaperones for Madison High School functions and band trips in the 1950s.

During her lifetime, she was a resident of several states. She worked retail in Ohio, was an infirmary assistant at Fishburne Academy in Waynesboro, Virginia, and became a real estate agent in Cocoa Beach, Florida, where she met her second husband, Michael W. McKay. They were married on March 3, 1985. They enjoyed world-wide travels together. They spent their last years together in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Mr. McKay died in 2017.

Happy to have shared her life, she leaves survivors: daughter Linda Cross Ward (Duane); niece Sandra Johnson Dougherty (Joe); and daughter-in-law Kathleen Hare Cross; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; many step-grands, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husbands; sister and brother-in-law Kathryn and Claude Johnson; and sons Terry L. Cross and Lawrence A. Cross (Kathleen); and niece Judy Johnson.

A Celebration of Life for Myrt will be held at a later date in Canton, Ohio.