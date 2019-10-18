LaVonne Taylor, age 90, of Madison, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Madison Regional Health System.

Funeral service will be 11 AM on Saturday, October 19th at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Dirk Hagmaier officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Friday at Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

LaVonne Lorraine Arne was born March 31, 1929 in Colton, SD, to LeRoy and Lillian (Hemre) Arne. She graduated from Madison High School in 1947. On January 28, 1950, she married Danforth "Dan" Taylor in Pipestone, MN and to this union five children were born. Dan's job, as a state veterinarian, required lots of travel and time away from home, so LaVonne was a stay-at-home mom until the 1970s, when she began her job at Geyermans Clothing store. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she served on WELCA, Altar Guild, different Circles and quilting. LaVonne also was a member of the American Legion & VFW Auxiliaries. She found great joy in bowling, playing bingo, shopping for clothes, and taking trips to the casino. Her family will not only remember her as an excellent cook and seamstress, but also for her profound love of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

LaVonne is survived by her four daughters, GayLynn (Jon) Mann of Bethesda, MD, Karen (Mike) Williams, Cindy (Marcus) Heppler & Jane (Dave) Blanchette all of Madison; daughter-in-law, Lynnette Taylor of Atlanta, GA; seven grandchildren, Sara Skok, Nathan Mann, Nicole (Neil) Saval, Jacob (Nicole) Williams, Ashley (Matt) Jensen, Eric (Sierra) Heppler and Jenny Heppler; seven great-grandchildren, McKenna, Brynlee, Evan and Eli Williams, Charlie and Lucy Saval and Liam Skok; sister, Donna White; two sisters-in-law, Ardis McNames and Kay Arne; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents; husband, Dan; son, William "Bill" Taylor; brother, Ed Arne and grandson-in-law, Mike Skok.