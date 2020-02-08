Esther Ischen

Esther M. Ischen, 89, of Fedora, died on Feb. 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Howard.

Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Mon., Feb. 10, at the Willoughby Funeral Home in Howard with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Artesian. Visitation is one hour prior to the services.

Esther Gullickson was born on Oct. 12, 1930, in Miner County to Carl and Eva (Pierpont) Gullickson. She married Fred Ischen on Oct. 9, 1949. He died on Oct. 19, 1991.

Survivors include 1 daughter, Ruth; 2 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 1 sister, Dorothy; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Mona; sisters Alice and Grace; and brothers Lloyd and Robert.

www.willoughbyfh.com