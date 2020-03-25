Darlene Renner

Darlene J. Renner, 94, formerly of Madison, died on March 17, 2020, at Majestic Bluffs Nursing Home in Yankton.

Due to current healthcare precautions, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family only. Extended family and friends will be invited to a memorial service at a later date.

Darlene Frager was born on Jan. 22, 1926. She married Kenneth Renner on Sept. 7, 1947. They owned and operated Thrifty Cleaners in Madison.

Survivors include son, Gary (Janeen) and Roger (Mary Jo); sister Jenean Sample; and sister-in-law Phyllis Frager. She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers Norv, Arnie and Larry; and sisters Lillian Jackson and Gladys Maas.