Violet Hansen

Violet Adeline Hansen, age 97, of Huron, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

At her request, cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date, with burial at the Union Cemetery, Wakonda. Arrangements are under the care of Kuhler Funeral Home of Huron and Hansen Funeral Home of Irene.

Violet Adeline Thompson was born July 25, 1922, to Albert and Bergatha (Jordahl) Thompson on a farm southwest of Colman. She attended Ash Grove Country School and graduated from Colman High School in 1940.

During the War she worked at the Sioux Falls Air Base and the Ogden Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah. In later years, she worked at Mette Cold Storage in Madison and Sinai Locker Service in Sinai.

She married Virgil W. Hansen on May 8, 1976. They lived many years in Sinai. In August 1991, they moved to Wakonda. She was very active at First Lutheran Church, the Senior Center and with Heritage Manor Auxiliary. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She loved to knit and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1997; her parents; a son, Robert Remes; three sisters; and three brothers.

Grateful for having shared in her life are her daughter, Barbara (Larry) Lionberger; son, Eugene (Kelly) Johnson; grandchildren, Trever (Kathy) Lionberger, Chad (Kelly) Johnson, Heather (Bryant) Engstrom, Leland (Dana) Krumrey and Corrin Stainbrook; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.