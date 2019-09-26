Agnes Peters, 97, of Mitchell, formerly of Stickney, SD, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at United Methodist Church in Stickney, SD. Burial will be at Dudley Cemetery in rural Stickney. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Friday, at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service.

Agnes Borghild Fristad was born August 21, 1922 to Reinert R. Fristad and Olivina Carlson Fristad in a farm house near Storla, SD. Her parents were both Norwegian emigrants. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Agnes attended country grade school near Storla and two years of high school in Letcher. She worked for a time in Mitchell and married Elmer Peters on January 16, 1945.

She taught Sunday School and was active in her church. Children born to them included Wenton, Denise, Mark, Jeff, and Tim. Devotions were read after breakfast. She loved flowers, especially red roses. There was always a cake or cookies for unexpected guests. Elmer and Agnes always enjoyed visiting with friends and family. They were pleased when each of their children and grandchildren completed higher education. Agnes toured Washington, DC, traveled to CA, and flew to CT to attend Jeff and Carol's wedding. She saw both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Agnes' heart was heavy after the loss of her husband of 57 years, her sons Mark and Wenton and grandson Eric.

While at Firesteel, Agnes developed special friendships with many staff. She especially enjoyed playing BINGO, word find books, writing letters, embroidery, company, and her favorite, the MN Twins. She embroidered quilt blocks for quilts for each of her grandchildren and some of the great-grandchildren. Agnes embroidered countless dishtowels. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the apple of her eyes.

Agnes peacefully entered her heavenly home with family at her bedside. Her memory will be forever cherished.

Agnes is survived by her children, Denise (Leslie) Yule, Bloomfield, NE, Jeff (Carol) Peters, White Lake, SD, and Tim (Eileen) Peters, Madison, SD; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Peters; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Norma Fristad, Letcher, SD.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; sons, Mark and Wenton Peters; and grandson, Eric Yule; five brothers; and eight sisters.