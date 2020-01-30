Grace Entringer, 91, of Colman, died on Jan. 28, 2020, in Dell Rapids.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Feb. 3, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Colman. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30-2:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., at the church.
Survivors include five children, Pat (Roger) Nelson, Pete (Julie) Entringer, Carol Tjarks, Sandi (Mike) Lovro and Doug Entringer; one daughter-in-law, Pat Entringer; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters.