January 30, 2020

Grace Entringer - Daily Leader Extra : Obituaries

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Grace Entringer

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:26 pm

Grace Entringer By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Grace Entringer, 91, of Colman, died on Jan. 28, 2020, in Dell Rapids.

Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:30 a.m. Mon., Feb. 3, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Colman. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30-2:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m., at the church.

Survivors include five children, Pat (Roger) Nelson, Pete (Julie) Entringer, Carol Tjarks, Sandi (Mike) Lovro and Doug Entringer; one daughter-in-law, Pat Entringer; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three brothers; and three sisters.

www.skrochfc.com

  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:26 pm.

© Copyright 2020, Daily Leader Extra , Madison, SD. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.