August 6, 2019

Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4:13 pm

Elaine Alfson By Staff Madison Daily Leader

Elaine Alfson, 78, of Madison, died on Aug. 4, 2019, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Services begin at 11 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 8, at the Weiland Funeral Chapel. A committal service begins at 2 p.m. Fri. at Lake Madison Lutheran Cemetery.

Elaine Beyer was born on June 15, 1941. She married Robert in 1960 and Gerald Alfson in 1995.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald of Madison; 3 children, Jeff Ford, Rhonda Ford and Lyle Ford; 3 stepchildren, William Alfson, Eric Alfson and Melissa Reck.

www.weilandfuneralchapel.com

Posted in on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4:13 pm.

