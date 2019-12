Orpha Abrahamson, 98, died on Dec. 10, 2019, in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Sat., Dec. 21, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard. Inurnment will precede the service in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery west of Oldham.

Orpha Peterson was born on Aug. 29, 1921. She married Ernest Abrahamson on Sept. 22, 1940. Survivors include children Sharon (Bob) Adams and Doyle (Betty) Abrahamson; son-in-law, Mark Rose; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

www.willoughbyfh.com