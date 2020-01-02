Madison commissioners approve year-end budget work

During their meeting on Monday night, Madison's city commissioners approved some end-of-the-year budgeting that allotted money for several unplanned spending items.

The city commissioners approved an amount of $324,000 to help pay for expenses that included a preliminary engineering report and roof repair at the city public library.

The commissioners appropriated funds amounting to $183,000 to pay for parts of an engineering report related to Madison's streets and another $24,600 to pay for parts of an engineering report on the part of the city's storm-sewer system.

They also approved providing funds, amounting to $17,300, for a study of the condition of the rock walls that line a section of Park Creek through central Madison.

The city had an unbudgeted expense of $4,100 related to a gear box used on a municipal snowblower.

The Madison Public Library was appropriated $40,800 for unbudgeted roof repair. The repair money was available in the library building reserve fund.

The public library was also appropriated $19,000 for capital-outlay expenses related to books and similar items.

A number of budget items were related to the Madison Parks and Recreation Department, including $20,700 budgeted for the repair of leaks at the Madison Aquatic Center, the city's outdoor pool. Another $6,000 was appropriated for professional services related to leak detection at the outdoor pool.

About $3,900 was budgeted to pay for supplies and material related to mosquito-control surveillance and spraying conducted by the parks department personnel.

The staff at the city parks department were also appropriated about $4,200 to fund the construction of new holiday decorative lighting displayed along city streets during the Christmas season.

Zoning law changes

The commission approved changes to some municipal zoning laws that will help define the rules for establishing different types of multi-residential housing in Madison.

The changes to R-60 zoning include the addition of congregate-living dwellings to the types of principal-permitted housing allowed in R-60 zones. Other types of duplex housing -- twin homes and townhomes with up to four dwelling units -- were also added as principal uses in R-60 zones.

Due to concerns about population density within portions of Madison designated as the city's historic district, city officials decided to limit the number of duplex homes on those lots and limit to four the number of unrelated adult tenants that can live in one of those dwellings. Outside of the historic district, the number of unrelated adult tenants remains at six persons.

The changes also defined congregate-living units as dwellings that do not have separate kitchens in the sleeping quarters. Congregate-living dwellings must also limit the number of adjoining bathrooms to a number less than 50% of the the total bedrooms.

Congregate-living dwellings are also required to provide one off-street parking space for each of the sleeping quarters.