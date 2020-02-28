Wiese files for District 8 House seat

State Rep. Marli Wiese, R-Dist. 8, filed papers with the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office on Thursday to run for re-election to the South Dakota House.

Wiese currently represents District 8, which consists of Lake, Moody, Miner and Sanborn counties.

Wiese, who lists her address in north Madison and her occupation as farming, currently serves as vice chairwoman of the health and human services committee. She also serves on the education committee.

Jeff Heinemeyer of Wentworth filed on Jan. 28 with the secretary of state's office to run for re-election as the Subdivision 6 director for the Heartland Consumers Power District. HCPD is governed by an 11-member board of directors who are elected by voters in nonpartisan elections. The HCPD directors serve six-year terms.

State Sen. Jordan R. Youngberg, R-Dist. 8, filed forms on Monday to run for re-election to the state Senate.

Youngberg, who lists himself as a Brant Lake resident, currently serves as the majority whip in the state Senate and lists his occupation as business owner and entrepreneur. During the 2020 session, Youngberg serves as the vice chairman of the agriculture and natural resources committee and also serves on the local government and state affairs committees.

State Rep. Randy Gross, R-Dist. 8, filed to run for re-election to the S.D. House on Jan. 13. Gross, an Elkton resident, lists his occupation as a farmer and retired banker. He serves as a member of the Legislature's appropriations committee.