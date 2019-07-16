Madison couple organizes J.I. Case flag display

A Madison couple wants to hoist a small sea of orange fabric over the central green at Prairie Village when the 2019 Steam Threshing Jamboree is held, hoping to provide a special J.I Case welcome to jamboree visitors and participants.

Orlynn and Donna Reinicke of Madison, both J.I. Case fans, are asking other fans of Case-brand tractors and equipment to purchase and display two types of heritage Case flags to create am avenue of flags for the 2019 Prairie Village Steam Threshing Jamboree on Aug. 22-25. The Reinickes are recruiting Case collectors and fans to purchase Case flags from the 40-flag order that they've received from the manufacturer.

Case tractors and farm equipment will serve as the featured brand for this summer's jamboree, and the event will also serve as the summer show for the J.I. Case Collectors Association. Case equipment collectors will have a special display area for their machines reserved on the grassy area in front of the old Opera House.

The Reinickes want to decorate the green with at least 40 3-1/2x5-foot orange Case flags. Two different designs of the flags are available -- a heritage design featuring a bald eagle nicknamed "Old Abe," and a more recent design from the 1970s displaying the Case brand name. Persons who purchase a flag will have their names displayed with the banners during the Prairie Village jamboree.

According to Donna Reinicke, 20 flags of each design were purchased through the initial manufacturer's order, and Case collectors and fans have already bought 15 banners from that order. The Case souvenir flags in the initial order cost $60 each, and buyers should purchase them before July 23.

"If there's enough interest from buyers, I could also order more flags," Donna Reinicke said.

Flag buyers can call Donna Reinicke at 605-270-9981 or email doreinicke@yahoo.com. Orlynn Reinicke's phone number is 605-270-2027. The Reinickes' mailing address is 1120 Territorial Rd., Madison, S.D., 57042.

Information about the flags is available online at www.prairievillage.org on the jamboree page.

The cost of buying a flag before July 23 is $60 each; after July 23, the price increases to $75. Any flag buyers should contact the Reinickes, not Prairie Village.

If there is enough interest in buying many more flags, the Reinickes said it is possible to order more (minimum order of 12 flags of either design). It will take three weeks for additional Case flags to arrive.

At the end of the 2019 jamboree, the flag purchasers can pick up their flags at the featured-brand headquarters (also called the "steamer shed") after noon on Aug. 25. If the Case flag buyers ask to have the flags mailed to them, the volunteers can mail the banners for an additional $5.

Members of the J.I. Case Collectors Association are also working on displaying a rare all-white Case Diesel 500 tractor nicknamed the Queen of Flandreau Fleet. Manufactured in 1955, the tractor is one of two built by Case as demonstrator models and is the only tractor of the two in known existence.

The Reinickes said that collectors will also display a steam-driven J.I. Case tractor, once used to power field threshing machines.

Donna Reinicke is currently recruiting pie bakers for the jamboree's home-baked pie contest. Interested bakers can find the rules and registration forms online at www.prairievillage.org on the jamboree webpage.

"For the pie-bakers, we have very few rules -- just bake your special pie and submit your recipe," Reinicke said.

During the judging contest, the pies are given points for criteria such as appearance, taste and uniqueness. The top three point-getters are awarded cash prizes of $50, $25 and $10.

After the contest, the remaining portions of the pies are served during the Prairie Village appreciation dinner held for volunteers, exhibitors and vendors.