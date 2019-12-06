Madison commissioners approve 2020 pay plan

The city commissioners gave their approval this week to a resolution that established wages and salaries for city employees during 2020.

The resolution also set the 2020 grade and step scale and benefits for municipal workers.

In the resolution, the language notes that the grade and step scale was adjusted upward by 1.5%. Jennifer Eimers, city finance officer, said that adjustment is considered by city officials as a cost-of-living adjustment for wages.

Also as part of the resolution -- and with the approval of their department head -- municipal employees will have their wages advance by one step on the grade and step scale, starting with the first pay period of 2020.

For Madison's 2020 grade and step scale, the chart starts with wages for an employee positioned at grade 8-step A amounting to $15.21 per hour. The grade 8 level continues to step Z where the wages are set at $21.74 per hour.

Madison currently uses a grade and step scale that has 26 grades. At the 26th grade, step A provides a salary amounting to $103,490 annually, and the pay increases to $147,950 annually at step Z.

Along with the pay for the city's full-time employees, the wages for part-time employees eligible for overtime pay and benefits were adjusted upward by 1.5%. In the resolution, the listed part-time positions were the utility clerks in the Madison Finance Office and grade I library assistants. With the approval of their department head, those wages would also increase by 1.5% for the first pay period in 2020.

Madison pays municipal employees using a biweekly schedule of 26 pay periods throughout the year.

Water plant chemicals

The city commissioners approved scheduling a bid-opening later this month for suppliers who want to provide chemicals used in the operation of the municipal water-treatment plant.

Madison officials are asking suppliers to provide bids for providing 275 tons of unslaked pebble lime, 10,000 pounds of liquid chlorine, 15 tons of carbon dioxide, 2,000 gallons of Ferric Chloride, 600 gallons of hydrofluosilicic acid, and 2,000 gallons of aqueous ammonia.

The bid-opening for the chemicals is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Dec. 18 at City Hall.