Family: the driving force behind the Jamboree

The annual Prairie Village Jamboree isn't just for families. The annual event is about family.

Kristen Rosenberg came from San Antonio, Texas, this year to operate the 1917 Case steam tractor used for the steam threshing demonstration. Her family -- the Klinkners -- have been doing that since the Jamboree's second year.

"I grew up at Prairie Village," she said.

Her dad did, too.

"We have pictures of me running the steam engine when I was nine years old," Don Klinkner said.

Their family isn't the only one which can be found working together on the grounds. At the sawmill, three generations were at work -- Byron Henry, his son Jeff Henry, and Jeff's son, Isaac Henry.

Dave Thompson started collecting engines in 1973. His son Jared was born in 1979. They were working together to demonstrate a Sandwich, four-hole corn sheller from the 1920s.

In the Junius School, two weavers were at work on Sunday afternoon -- both are descendants of women who assumed responsibility for the care of the school building after it was moved to Prairie Village. Megan Wollmann was working at the loom which her great-grandmother, Adelia Goeman, donated.

"She bought it at a rummage sale and fell in love with weaving," said Megan's mom and Adelia's granddaughter, Kelli Wollmann.

Goeman wasn't the only woman in the family to fall in love with weaving. Both Kelli and Megan have been weaving since they were about five.

"We wanted to learn," Megan said.

"You come out to Prairie Village and it's all family," Kelli said, explaining part of the attraction. "It's generation after generation."

Prairie Village Manager Faron Wahl has noticed that pattern as well, especially when he looks at the volunteers.

"You have some who grew up out here," he said. "Their parents brought them and made Prairie Village part of their lives."

That was apparent to him when the Village was raising funds for the restoration of the Herschell-Spellman carousel. It's apparent to him before the Jamboree when families spend time sprucing up the historic buildings.

"It's a large extended family," Wahl said. "They're just taking it on."

Of course, he sees it during the Jamboree when families step up to organize the demonstrations.

As a history buff as well as the Prairie Village manager, it's exciting for Wahl to see the way the Jamboree and Prairie Village itself fosters a deep-seated appreciation of history. He has noticed that even those who don't get involved often develop a lifetime interest in some aspect of pioneer life -- whether it's the railroad or old farm equipment or historic buildings.

"That started here or was fed here," he noted.

The actual number of people who attended the 57th annual Steam Threshing Jamboree over the weekend is not known. Based on a few observational indicators -- the number of people who appeared to be on the grounds, the number of vehicles in the parking area -- Wahl feels that attendance was good.

"Without a doubt, I think we had healthy attendance," he noted.

He fully expects that when everything has been counted, the numbers will fall well within the event averages for good years. On Friday, he was hopeful, primarily due to the weather.

"You absolutely can't beat the weather for the weekend," he commented. "People out here can more thoroughly enjoy their time here when the weather is like this."