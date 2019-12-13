Natural polymers in shrimp shells lead to research relationship with SDSU

BROOKINGS -- A new partnership will help shrimp move beyond the dinner table into the worlds of medicine and pharmaceuticals. That was the message Thursday morning from Michael Ziebell, president and CEO of Tru Shrimp, which has plans for a facility in Madison.

At a news conference attended by South Dakota State University researchers, the media, economic development officials and potential investors, Ziebell explained that the shells of the shrimp grown by his company contain uncontaminated amounts of chitosan, a natural polymer.

At Tru Shrimps plant in Balaton, Minn., the company has been collecting the shells that shrimp slough off weekly, also called molt. Ziebell said a researcher has told him, "Nobody in the world has molt tissue like you do."

The natural polymer in the shells from those shrimp, which are free of antibiotics, can be used in medical devices and pharmaceuticals, Ziebell said. The company's new relationship with the Research Park will give Tru Shrimp access to scientists at SDSU.

"Our molt tissue is absolutely pristine," Ziebell said.

The chitosan in the molt can be used to stop bleeding, promote bone growth or make diets healthier, Ziebell said.

As Ziebell looked around the glass-encased lobby of the Research Park, he asked, "Could this be the beginning of the production of chitosan for the world?"

John Killefer, dean of the SDSU College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Science, praised the growing methods used by Tru Shrimp, which grows its product indoors, in just 12 inches of water.

"The shrimp produced by this technology are truly phenomenal," Killefer said, noting that the company is a leader in the "antibiotic-free production of shrimp."

Ziebell admitted that there is no timeline for the construction of the production harbor in Madison, noting that the facility will cost $300 million. The project was announced in January.

"We are working hard today to raise the capital," Ziebell said.

An investor meeting followed the press conference.