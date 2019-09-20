County approves TIF district for Cyber Estates

Lake County Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday morning creating a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district within the city of Madison for the purpose of developing affordable and workforce housing. The vote came after 11 individuals, many of them community leaders, spoke in support of passing the resolution.

The development, legally described as Tract 1 of Miller's Fifth Addition but known as Cyber Estates, will be located east of Division Avenue and north of N.E. 9th Street. Plans include lots for single-family homes, twin homes and four-plexes.

Toby Morris of Doughtery & Company, LLC, presented the request on behalf of the city of Madison and the developer, Nielson Construction of Harrisburg.

In doing so, he explained how a TIF works and how constitutional debt comes into play in establishing TIF districts. The county, he explained, was being asked to create the TIF district because valuations in the county are four to five times greater than valuations in the city of Madison.

"It's no secret housing is an issue," Morris stated, indicating the same problem exists throughout the state.

He spoke of sitting on a task force which "knew this was coming" and worked to change the law to allow TIFs to be used for workforce housing. He also talked about Nielson Construction's reputation, especially in the area of building housing for the $190,000 to $230,000 market.

"They're, quite frankly, being recruited by other communities in the state," Morris said.

He explained the final step in the process will be a developer's agreement which will specify the maximum amount of infrastructure improvements to be covered under the TIF. Morris anticipated that would be around $1.8 million.

Brad Lawrence, Madison utility director, lives adjacent to the development and was among those to speak in support of it. He explained narrow lots save on infrastructure costs.

Daniel Buresh, founder of Intuvio Solutions in Madison, said he was speaking on behalf of young professionals in the area. He indicated the development will offer homes at the price point he was seeking when he moved to Madison within the past year.

Casey Crabtree, director of economic development for Heartland Consumers Power District, drew statistics from the 2016 Madison Housing Study in voicing his support of the TIF. He noted the study indicates a need for 50 new housing units per year to meet projected growth, but the city has seen, on average, only 15 new homes annually. He cited the cost of infrastructure as being one of the reasons the city hasn't seen more new housing.

"The TIF is the only tool we have to overcome this hurdle," Crabtree said.

In addition, the following also spoke in support of the TIF: former Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay; Brent Antonen with Nielson Development, LLC; Eric Hortness, executive director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce; Kari Blom, administrative assistant at Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC); Eric Fosheim, LAIC executive director; Floyd Rummel, Dakota State University Foundation board of trustees; Josh Pauli, DSU vice president for research and economic development; and Madison Mayor Marshall Dennert.

Steven Kant, a Wentworth resident, opposed the TIF for four reasons: Morris approached the county without approval from the city; one of the projects for which a local developer received a TIF still has not been completed; Nielson Construction might use TIF funds for the area outside that designated for workforce housing; and the planning commission approved the project based on a technicality.

In other business, the commission:

-- Approved a budget supplement of $1,198.50 to Emergency Management.

-- Learned from Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg that Melanie Weiss, a Watertown optometrist, will be speaking in area schools about drug addiction on Oct. 9.

-- Approved an agreement with Pictometry International which will involve participating in a pilot project to compare flyover images from 2016 to those in 2019. This will enable the county to identify projects which were done without county knowledge rather than with appropriate building permits and assessment.

-- Adopted the Lake County budget for Fiscal Year 2020 and the resolution setting the tax levy. Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke reported the tax levy is up from 2.628 in 2019 to 2.658 in 2020.

-- Approved two utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy and one from SDN Communications.

-- Approved a joint powers agreement with the state Department of Transportation which will enable the county to obtain up to $25,676 in Federal Aid Emergency Relief Funds for the restoration of three roadways damaged by March flooding. The projects include: culvert and asphalt repair on 451st Avenue northwest of Madison, culvert and asphalt repair on 241st Street 5.5 miles west of Chester, and culvert and road repair on 229th Street northeast of Winfred.

-- Learned that all 51 bridges in the county will be reinspected in response to recent flooding.

-- As the Board of Adjustment, approved a variance for Michael and Joanne Wheeler to build a 10x16 storage shed five feet from the lot line.

-- As the Board of Adjustment, approved a conditional-use permit allowing Joshua Wilson to expand an existing finishing swine CAFO in Summit Township. A second finishing swine barn for up to 2,400 head will be constructed 100 feet south of the existing barn.

-- Approved a plat subdividing land for potential single-family residential use in Lakeview Township. The lots are in Peterson's Second Addition.

-- Approved an application to replat Lots 8-14 of Cliff Island Park in Wentworth Township into one lot, encompassing an old road that was never platted.

-- Approved a plat for single-family residential development in Bruns' Second Addition in Herman Township.

-- Approved a plat subdividing the existing farmstead away from the adjacent farmland in Summit Township.

-- Approved a plat subdividing the existing farmstead away from the adjacent farmland in Chester Township.

-- Asked Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, to draft an ordinance reducing the speed limit to 30 miles per hour on 241st Street near Chester.

-- Learned a hearing will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 30 in the commission meeting room to review the Lake County Transportation Plan.

-- Received an update from Gust on the meeting of the Water Management Board in Pierre on Sept. 11. The board voted to approve ordinary maintenance to the Lake Thompson outlet which does not include structural changes or excavation of the hard bottom of the channel. Work will be subject to the approval of the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

-- Learned Lake County received a Loss Control and Safety Award for the fifth year in a row from the South Dakota Municipal League and South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance.