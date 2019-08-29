Library patrons learn how to build with 3D printer

In many ways, current efforts in developing 3D printing are similar to the development of desktop computing 40 years ago -- people are still figuring out what the current 3D printers can and can't do and how to make the manufacturing process work better.

That's what the Madison Public Library has stayed busy with this summer -- learning what the library's new Dremel-brand Digilab printer can build and the best ways to make the 3D printer work.

Lisa Martin, children's librarian at the Madison Public Library, said young people have used the library's 3D printer to make objects such as keychain fobs, bacteriophage models, a throwing star and nameplates.

"All of this is a new technology," Martin said. "They're still figuring out how to make it work."

The process of 3D printing covers several building concepts in which material is fused or solidified under the control of a computer to construct a solid, three-dimensional object. The solid material is typically added together layer by layer. The building material could start as liquids or powder grains or, as with the Dremel 3D printer, a small-diameter plastic wire.

Those involved with the development of 3D printing also use the term "additive manufacturing" interchangeably with 3D printing. The 3D printers have the ability to construct complex shapes.

Among the items that people have constructed with the Madison library's 3D printer are rings, chess pieces and Harry Potter movie props. The 3D printers build an object by following the directions of a digital 3D model or computer-aided design (CAD) file.

According to Martin, many of the objects built at the library originate from designs available at tinkercad.com, a website that provides free 3D-printing CAD files. To use tinkercad.com, Martin said, a user only needs to provide their email address.

Martin said younger children have used the library's 3D printer to construct simple shapes such as stars in about an hour. One young girl had the machine build a small Delilah bird, a more complex object that required about three hours.

One of the quirks in the 3D printing process that the users have found is that the construction starts and continues best on a sticky surface where the object doesn't shift. The builders coat the construction surface with glue so their object won't move.

The printer also wants to construct a base for each shape that it "sees" as existing in midair, which meant the Delilah bird had an extra base constructed for its body along with its legs.

This summer, volunteers have helped library patrons who were interested in using the 3D printer. One of the volunteers is Taran Martin, 18, Lisa Martin's son. He is enrolled at Dakota State University this fall to study computer courses.

Taran Martin made adjustments to the 3D printer's settings and exchanged information with the Dremel company to troubleshoot problems that were occurring with the 3D printer.

"It's been fun for me because Taran's been doing the hard parts," Lisa Martin said about learning the 3D-printing process.

The library purchased the 3D printer and other equipment this spring with grant money provided by USDA Rural Development and OCLC, a nonprofit global library cooperative. The grants also helped the library purchase a laptop computer, camcorder, Cricut Maker and courtesy charging station for cell phones. The Cricut Maker can cut paper, cloth and thin wood and make pen marks on flat surfaces.