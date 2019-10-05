MCSEF, DSU team up on grants

A new grant program has been developed between CybHER at Dakota State University and the Madison Central School Educational Foundation, with support from SBS Cybersecurity.

The CybHER grant is a competitive mini-grant program that supports educators at Madison Elementary School and Madison Middle School. This year, four grants were awarded to purchase technology, software or equipment for teachers' classrooms.

"Dr. Ashley Podhradsky and I were thrilled with the applications we received from the teachers to support the education of the Madison students," said Dr. Pam Rowland, assistant professor of cybersecurity at DSU. "The teachers we selected are innovative and excited to use technology to enhance the education of the students. CybHER's mission is to empower, motivate and educate. We are glad to assist Madison teachers in this shared goal."

Lindsey Dietterle, third-grade teacher, was awarded a 12-month subscription to the online animated educational websites BrainPOPJr., BrainPOP ELL and BrainPOP Espanola + Francais. BrainPOP is an innovative website and tool for classrooms that creates animated, curricular content that engages students, supports educators and strengthens achievement.

Katie Abraham, first-grade computer teacher, purchased Osmos games. Osmos games allow a fun way for students to independently practice problem-solving, counting, adding, subtracting, using spatial thinking, forming words and rhyme, to name a few.

Kristin Morse, second-grade, purchased a variety of beginner robots. Robotics provide hands-on opportunities to solve problems and challenges effectively and creatively. Robotics can be used across the curriculum. They can also challenge students to think critically and better develop skills for the 21st Century.

Joanne Kallhoff, middle school librarian, purchased a Sphero Bolt and Wonder Workshop Cue. These additions would improve students' knowledge of coding and, because there are many new and fun ideas for coding activities, it won't seem like work. It will improve middle schoolers' creativity and innovation skills while solving challenges.

"We are so thankful for DSU, Dr. Podhradsky and Dr. Rowland for their support not only for the MCSEF, but also for the support of our schools and students. Thank you for helping us make a difference in the classrooms for our teachers and for our little Bulldogs," said Renae Prostrollo, director of Foundation.