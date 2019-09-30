Dine Out to Donate set for Thursday

Sixteen eateries in Lake, Miner and Moody counties will be hosting a Dine Out to Donate fund-raising event on Thursday. Participating businesses have agreed to donate a portion of the day's sales to Interlakes Area United Way, which provides financial support to nonprofit, community service agencies and programs in the three-county region.

"Giving back to your community is as easy as eating at your favorite local dining establishment," said IAUW President Lori Gustaf. "What a fun and delicious way to support vital programs and help your neighbors, family, friends and co-workers."

The public is encouraged to dine at one or more of the following businesses on Thursday:

MADISON: 2nd Street Diner, Classic Corner, Dairy Queen, Nicky's Restaurant & Lounge, Pizza Ranch, PrimeTime Tavern, Sporty's Bar & Grill, Sportsman's Steakhouse & Lounge, Stadium Sports Grill, Sundog Coffee, The Office and Hillside Steakhouse & BluCabana Bar

FLANDREAU: Fajitas Grill and Subway

CANOVA: Animal's Bar & Grill

EGAN: BlueJays Bar & Grill

Some businesses will have IAUW donation boxes available for direct contributions from patrons.

This is the third year IAUW has kicked off the annual campaign drive with this fund-raiser. Last year, participants raised nearly $3,000.

IAUW aims to create long-lasting changes by focusing on the building blocks for a good life: education, income and health. Pledge forms with donation details for IAUW's 2020 campaign drive will be delivered to postal customers in the area in the coming weeks.

In 2019, IAUW awarded $121,000 in grant funding to 35 agencies and programs located in and/or serving Lake, Miner and Moody counties. Recipients included the Boys & Girls Club of Moody County, American Red Cross Disaster Services, East Dakota Transit, ICAP Miner County School Supplies, Flandreau Elementary Weekend Fuel, Sample Strong, Oldham-Ramona Afterschool Program, Rutland School and Community Library and more.

IAUW also funds the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program for the region and partners with ICAP to host and sponsor the Delta Dental Mobile Program.