City streets temporarily closed due to flash flood

While Sioux Falls residents were waking up Wednesday morning to the devastation resulting from a tornado, Madison residents were waking up to news that streets in the southeastern portion of the city were closed due to flooding.

Approximately 5.44 inches fell overnight at the Madison Municipal Airport, causing both Silver Creek and Memorial Creek to swell.

Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer said that at around 4 a.m., his officers noticed water over the roadways that was fairly deep and fast moving. They contacted the city Street Department which had the barricades in place by 4:30 a.m.

Closed roads included N.E. 3rd Street near Campbell Supply, E. Center Street from Washington to Division, and Grant and Garfield avenues from N.E. 3rd to S.E. 1st.

"We ask everyone to use caution when traveling to work or school this morning, and do not drive around the barricades due to the depth of the water," the Madison Police Department posted on Facebook around 5 a.m.

Meyer said they contacted the National Weather Service which predicted the water would crest around 8 a.m. and then begin to recede. That proved to be the case. By 10:30 a.m., Meyer said, the water down approximately 2.5 feet from what it had been at 7 a.m., and some streets were being opened.

"We're hoping we can get the creeks back in their banks because we're expecting one to two inches tonight," he said.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Wednesday night with predictions of heavy rain.

The Police Department did open the Downtown Armory as a shelter at approximately 7:30 a.m. and expects to keep it open through tomorrow. The American Red Cross has also been contacted and will bring in cots and supplies.

"We thought it would be a good preventive measure in case we had to evacuate anyone," Meyer said.

As of Wednesday morning, one person was taking advantage of the shelter.

Lake County Emergency Management posted a message Wednesday morning indicating sand and sandbags were available from the city Street Department at 435 S. Highland Ave. Meyer said the city had received one request for sandbags by 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

However, Madison Mayor Marshall Dennert said this information is incorrect. He said the Lake County Highway Department has sand and sandbags, not the city.

The Madison Volunteer Fire Department was called out at approximately 2:30 a.m., when a local farmer observed bales on fire. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Five trucks responded to the fire at 1010 N.E. 15th St. and worked with farmer Randy Wiese and his brother Reggie to battle the fire. Wiese and his brother used tractors to separate burning bales from others in an effort to keep the fire from spreading. Firefighters unrolled the bales and extinguished the flames.

Minnaert said that only 30 of an estimated 200 bales were lost. There were no injuries and no structures were endangered by the blaze.

Little information is available regarding the impact of the overnight storm in the county. Pictures posted on Facebook indicate there has been some flooding. Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer, who is in Pierre for training, did receive an update from Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg.

"We had a handful of paved and gravel roads with water over the roads," Keefer said.

He said that he has not heard of anyone being displaced.

Both Keefer and Meyer ask that people use caution, especially with additional rain expected Wednesday night. Roadways could easily flood again.