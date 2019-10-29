Rutland students learn about farm safety

From riding all-terrain vehicles to moving corn out of grain bins, Rutland students of all ages were reminded on Friday that do-overs are rare when it comes to farm safety.

Rocky Forman, member services coordinator with the South Dakota Farmers Union, towed "A Safe Farm" safety trailer to the Rutland school grounds. The safety exhibits provided sobering reminders for students that modern farms typically operate using heavy machinery and hazardous chemicals.

Information that accompanies the S.D. Farmers Union safety trailer notifies visitors that each day, 38 children, on average, are injured in an agricultural-related accident. Every third day, a child typically dies from an ag-related accident.

Of those fatal accidents, 25% of the child deaths are related to farm machinery and 17% involved motor vehicles, including ATVs. About 16% of the farm deaths involving children were related to drownings.

To demonstrate that ATVs, despite how fun they look to drive, are serious machines, Forman asked volunteers to climb aboard a Polaris Sportsman 450. The Polaris 450 is rated as having 33 horsepower and weighing about 700 pounds. The Farmers Union four-wheeler was connected to hydraulic jacks to demonstrate the rough terrain a driver might try to traverse while riding.

The up-and-down and side-to-side motions of the ATV demonstrated that a driver would be better protected wearing a helmet, gloves, pants and proper shoes or boots. Forman told the students that good advice for four-wheel drivers included keeping both hands of the handlebars at all times. He also stressed the "one person at a time" riders policy when driving an ATV.

When the students moved inside the safety trailer, Forman showed them illustrations of the proper use of a safety harness while moving around inside a grain bin. The students were reminded to stay out of grain bins while their contents are unloaded. While grain is transferred, a person can sink 1 to 2 feet as the grain shifts downward. In about 25 seconds, an adult can sink 6 feet and find themselves completely submerged and smothered.

Other safety advice centered on staying clear of power take-off equipment on tractors and machinery and noting all of the safety signs and warnings that are posted on farm equipment and ag material. The Rutland students were told that engine-powered equipment as small as lawn mowers needed to be treated with respect. They were also advised to stay at least 33 feet away from areas where power lines had fallen to the ground.

The safety presentation at Rutland School was sponsored by the Citizens State Bank of Sinai.