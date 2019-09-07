DSU Foundation raffles Trojan beanbag game set

To help celebrate Dakota State University's 2019 homecoming week and show off the university's new mascot design, the staff at the DSU Foundation are holding a fund-raising raffle for a Trojan beanbag board set with the winner drawn during halftime of the homecoming football game.

The first-place winner will receive the set of beanbags and beanbag boards decorated with DSU's new Trojan mascot. A second-place winner will receive a $50 Visa gift card.

The raffle tickets are priced at $5 each or five tickets for $20.

According to Carrie Slaathaug, interim alumni engagement director, the foundation will evenly split the proceeds from the raffle between the endowed scholarship programs sponsored by the DSU Alumni Association.

To obtain more information about raffle tickets, individuals can contact Slaathaug at 256-5009, go online to carrie.slaathaug@dsu.edu, or visit the foundation offices in Madison at N.E 2nd St. and Washington Ave.

DSU homecoming

Homecoming week is scheduled from Sept. 15-21, and event organizers selected a circus theme for the celebration, "Our Pride Cannot Be Tamed."

The DSU Family Association has scheduled a homecoming kickoff picnic from 3-6 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the west shelter at Terrace Park in Sioux Falls. An alumni service event is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 17 in Sioux Falls at the W.H. Lyon Fairground west location for the Banquet, a volunteer meals ministry.

At DSU on Sept. 16, organizers have scheduled the homecoming coronation at 7:30 p.m. in the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. On Sept. 17, the Trojan junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams will play against Dakota Wesleyan University starting at 6 p.m.

On Sept. 18, DSU will cancel classes from 12:30-6 p.m. to conduct "Day of Service" activities.

On Sept. 20, the DSU Alumni Association has scheduled a networking social from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the DSU Beacom Institute of Technology. From 5:30-6 p.m., a "poker pub crawl" is scheduled at the Stadium Sports Grill in Madison with the event continuing into the evening.

On Sept. 21, the DSU homecoming parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Egan Ave. At 11:30 a.m., the staff at DSU's Karl Mundt Library will hold a 50th anniversary celebration of the library.

Before the homecoming football game, a tailgating party and beanbag tournament are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Trojan Field tailgate area. The football game between the DSU Trojans and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers will kick off at 4 p.m.