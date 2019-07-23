Sioux Valley experiences weekend power outages

Sioux Valley Energy officials reported that weekend power outages in Lake County knocked out electricity to more than 2,500 customers.

Carrie Vugteveen, SVE communications director, reported that the Colman-based cooperative experienced 28 separate power outages from its electrical substations in Lake County that affected 2,569 members on Saturday morning. SVE personnel started to see outages break out at about 6:30 a.m. on July 20.

According to Vugteveen, most of the outages were caused by high winds, tree damage and lightning. The longest duration for a power outage that occurred last weekend was 8 1/2 hours.

Sioux Valley Energy customers located in Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Moody and Minnehaha counties in South Dakota and Pipestone and Rock counties in Minnesota were affected by the electrical outages.