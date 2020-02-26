Madison officials approve 2020 sidewalk contractor

The Madison City Commission approved on Monday a bid made by J&M Construction of Madison to handle the construction of sidewalks during summer 2020 on property that the city is responsible for maintaining.

J&M Construction was one of three contracting companies that submitted bids for the sidewalk project.

J&M Construction won the contract with a low bid of about $65,590. Big Al's Contracting Inc. of Sioux Falls submitted a bid of about $80,500, and C Eagle Construction of Rapid City submitted a bid of about $90,900.

Along with sidewalks on city property, J&M Construction will install some curb and gutter, detectable warning panels, and ADA-compliant sidewalk crossings on block corners.

Private-property owners in Madison can also hire the contractor to build concrete walkways on their lots under the same construction rates as the city.

The city commissioners approved a resolution during late December 2019 directing lot owners in several neighborhoods to construct sidewalks on their property during summer 2020 if the walkways do not already exist.

The city commissioners directed property owners along several municipal streets and an intersection to build sidewalks. The street sections are:

-- N.E. 5th St. between N. Prairie and N. Antelope avenues.

-- N.E. 4th St. between N. Division and N. Antelope avenues.

-- N.W. 7th St. between N. Josephine and N. Egan avenues.

-- The northeast quadrant of N.E. 6th St. and N. Summit Ave.

Fifteen land parcels are located along N.E. 5th St., and two land parcels are located along N.E. 4th St. One land parcel is listed each for N.W. 7th St. and the N.E. 6th St. intersection.

Madison officials will ask the property owners to complete the sidewalk construction by July 17, but the commissioners can extend the deadline if the construction is completed during 2020.

Election announcement

Jennifer Eimers, city finance officer, announced at the end of the commissioners' meeting that all persons interested in running for the two seats up for election on the Madison City Commission this April must file their election petitions by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

The same deadline is set for any persons interested in running for the two seats on the Madison School Board this spring. They must file their school board election petitions by 5 p.m. on Friday at the business office located in the Madison High School.