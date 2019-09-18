Johnson tours flood damage

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson toured Madison on Monday with Marli Wiese, a South Dakota House member, to see and learn about the damage caused by flooding in the city and in Lake County.

Wiese, a Madison resident, met with Johnson at the downtown Sundog Coffee house for a driving tour around Madison.

At the start of the visit, Mayor Marshall Dennert met with Johnson at the coffee house and described how state inmates and university students spent the weekend filling sandbags. The mayor said that workers had filled about 29,000 sandbags.

Dennert said local firefighters constructed road barricades to alleviate a shortage in the county. He offered a story to Johnson about how one motorist had driven around a road barricade, had their vehicle incapacitated and was ticketed by authorities.

Dennert told Johnson that a number of Madison residents had asked him why the National Guard wasn't provided to help with flood recovery. Johnson said that the calling out of the National Guard was a decision left to the governor.

During her visit to Madison last week, Gov. Kristi Noem had told local officials that one criteria for activating the National Guard was a threat during a disaster to human life.

Johnson suggested that he and Wiese start with a visit to the Emergency Operations Center that was set up at City Hall. While at the EOC, Johnson met with local and state officials including Kelli Wollmann, county commissioner, and Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer, the incident commander for the natural disaster. Wollmann said that area residents had supported each other during the flooding.

"People have lost their own stuff, and they are out helping others," Wollmann said.

Johnson asked Kody Keefer, county emergency management director, about the possibility of continued rainfall this week. The National Weather Service has predicted that from Tuesday night until Saturday, the chance of rainfall in Lake County ranges from 20% to 60%.

"We'll have to wait and see," Keefer said.

Keefer told Johnson that during the disaster, the officials at the EOC had to make time for persons visiting City Hall, wanting to volunteer their services.

Wiese drove Johnson around town to visit some of the damaged areas, and Johnson noted the piles of debris that residents had piled on the boulevards. Many Madison residents had spent the weekend pulling water-soaked carpets, furniture and appliances out of their homes.

Wiese stopped in some neighborhoods so Johnson could get out and shoot photos of some of the debris piles. Johnson said he wanted images that represented the amount of damage the flood had caused to Madison.

Johnson makes his South Dakota residence in Mitchell, and he spent the weekend there before coming to Madison. He provided a few details about how last week's flooding had affected Mitchell. Johnson said Madison's flood damage was worse.

According to Johnson, flooding had damaged dozens of homes in Mitchell, but he said it looked as if the flooding in Madison had damaged hundreds of homes and businesses.

At one stop along N. 9th St., Johnson spoke with homeowner Chad Christiansen about his flood damage. Christiansen told Johnson that the flooding from Madison's Park Creek had started in his neighborhood, which is located on the outskirts of Madison. He said the creek had overflowed its banks, and he lost electrical power to his home.

Christiansen said that he wished he had known more about the variables to flood insurance coverage when he bought his home. He had learned that his flood insurance would cover damages to his house and things such as the heating and cooling systems, but not damaged furnishings.

According to Johnson, property owners should keep track of their damages and estimates of cost so they can later report it to their city and county officials. Local officials will make that information available to state government, State officials will, in turn, make the total damages known to federal officials, such as the staff at FEMA.

At another stop on N. West Ave., Johnson and Wiese met with Joyce Raastad, sitting among her flood-damaged belongings on the boulevard outside her home. Raastad, in her 80s, had lost many furnishings that were in her basement, including a love seat, recliner and antique chest. She also had dozens of art prints, including some by Madison artist John Green, that were ruined by floodwater.

Raastad said 5 to 6 inches of water had flooded her basement.

"Anything that was sitting on the floor is wet," Raastad said. "It's damp down there now. This sure sends you for a loop."

Raastad said relatives and friends assisted with moving damaged items out of her home. A coach at Dakota State University was contacted, and about eight members of one of DSU's athletic teams came to her home and moved the waterlogged items outside.

Johnson and Wiese helped Raastad photograph some of her damaged items for insurance purposes.

Johnson said collecting the information about flood damages would assist "data-driven assessments" and document the "...widespread losses like we have here." He added that South Dakota's congressional delegation would support Noem's requests for help.

"We're going to back the governor's claim," Johnson said.

Wiese and Johnson also visited St. John Lutheran Church in Madison and met with custodian Herman Winter. Winter gave them a tour of the church basement and showed the water line where the water had risen about 3 feet in the lower level.

Winter said the church had lost all of the donated clothing that the congregation had collected for charity. The floodwater had also inundated basement classrooms, ruined costumes used for events such as Passover and Easter's Living Last Supper, and ruined items in the quilting room.

At the end of the Madison tour, Johnson was preparing to return to Washington, D.C. He said local governments should collect all of the information that they can about public and private flood damage to submit to the state and federal governments. Johnson estimated that there were tens of millions of dollars worth of damages across South Dakota.

"We all want to be on the same page," Johnson said. "(The congressional delegation) will really understand this is the time to stand together."