Madison looks at new duplex housing rules

Madison's city commissioners took a first look this week at additions to the city zoning laws that will cover a different type of duplex residence than what is already defined in local housing ordinances.

On Monday, the city commissioners heard the first readings regarding proposed changes to zoning laws for duplex residences designed as multi-residential housing with some communal-living aspects.

Called congregate living dwellings, the duplex housing would provide separate bedrooms for its residents, but each building in the duplex would have some shared bathrooms and a kitchen and/or common dining area, shared recreation room or other similar facilities.

A duplex residence that has kitchens in each of its sleeping areas and/or separate bathrooms for at least half of its sleeping areas would not meet the criteria for congregate living in duplex housing. Instead, the housing would fall under Madison's zoning laws for apartments.

The new rules for duplex housing were in response to plans presented by two Brookings housing development and construction companies to build duplex residences on two N. Egan Ave. lots in Madison located near Dakota State University. The lots were located within Madison's historical district. Other residents in the neighborhood expressed concerns about a new concentration of renters and parked cars related to the new duplex housing.

The neighbors' concerns led to a moratorium on certain building permits until Madison's zoning laws were reviewed.

During their Sept. 9 meeting, the commissioners acknowledged paperwork submitted by the developers of the two lots that included building permit applications, plot and site plans, flood plain development permits, floor plans and artist illustrations. The developers submitted plans to construct multi-residential housing on each of the two lots.

Dusten Hendrickson, owner of Brookings Built Green, the project's designer and contractor, attended the commission meeting and helped present the plans. Opel Properties of Brookings, the owner of the lots, had the same business address and phone number as Brookings Built Green on the permit papers.

In the plans, each lot would have duplex housing that contains 12 sleeping units, with six sleeping areas located in each half of the two-story building. Within the plans, each sleeping area has its own bathroom, but each of the duplexes has a communal kitchen and dining area.

Each of the lots will also have parking lots in the rear of the buildings. Under the new changes to Madison's zoning for congregate living dwellings, the property owners need to provide at least one parking space for each of the sleeping quarters.

Apartment buildings having four or more dwelling units in Madison are required to provide at least two parking spaces per apartment.

Chad Comes, city engineer, told the commissioners that the Madison Planning Commission had recommended the zoning changes.

The commissioners are scheduled to hold a hearing on Nov. 25 about the proposed zoning law changes and listen to a second reading of the new zoning rules. After hearing the second reading of the changes, the commissioners can consider giving their approval.