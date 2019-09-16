Sandbagging reaches from city to lake

Workers ranging from middle school-age volunteers to state prison inmates filled bags with sand during the last several days to help Lake Madison residents in their attempts to keep floodwater out of their homes.

Volunteers manned four sandbag-filling stations set up at Madison's street equipment yard on S.W. 3rd St. on Friday. At midafternoon, about 50 volunteers were filling sandbags.

The bag-filling stations were constructed from extension ladders laid flat across sawhorses or picnic tables with orange traffic cones -- usually four -- inserted upside-down between ladder rungs. The tips of the traffic cones were cut off, making large funnels to pour sand through.

One volunteer would man a shovel, taking sand from a large pile, and a second volunteer would fit an empty bag under the large funnel. After each bag was filled, volunteers would tie the opening shut, typically with a plastic zip tie.

Mike McGillivray, Madison's parks supervisor, was working with volunteers and overseeing the sandbag-filling operation. McGillivray said the workers started at about 11 a.m. and had filled about 10,000 sandbags by midafternoon.

The workers at the city equipment yard included adults and children, Madison firefighters, business owners, middle school students and many students from Dakota State University.

"All of this never would have happened without DSU's help," McGillivray said of the pallets piled with sandbags.

Young men and women from DSU helped to fill and haul the heavy sandbags. The college volunteers included members of the basketball, volleyball and baseball teams.

"I believe we had the entire baseball team down here working," said Derrion Hardie, DSU's head baseball coach.

The volunteers were assisted by donations of pizza baked at Madison restaurants and bottled water contributed by local retail stores. McGillivray said donors kept providing food and water throughout Friday.

At the city yard, one of the sandbag haulers was Terry Schultz, a Madison business owner who provided a pickup and trailer. Schultz said he was hauling his loads of sandbags to the neighborhood on the southeast corner of Lake Madison.

"A lot of homeowners out there are in desperate need of sandbags," Schultz said.

On Saturday, state prison inmates were driven to Madison from Sioux Falls to help fill sandbags at the Lake County highway shop located on S.W. 4th St. in Madison. Semis hauling sandbags from the county shop to Lake Madison were assisted by an escort from the county sheriff's office.

Some of the loads delivered by trucks from Salmen Trucking of Madison and East River Electric Power Cooperative were dropped off at the Hare's Drive neighborhood on the eastern shore of Lake Madison. Tim Salmen and his wife Beth were helping to make the sandbag deliveries.

"I was at the county shop where they were sandbagging and said, `Well I have a truck'," Tim Salmen said. "They also got their hands on another semi."

At the Hare's Drive neighborhood, the intersection of 236th St. and 460th Ave., a forklift and a front-end loader fitted with forks lifted the pallets of sandbags off the semitrailers and placed them on the ground. The forklift sometimes struggled with lifting the heavy pallets off the trailers.

Lake Madison residents picked up the sandbags at the drop-off site using pickups and small trailers. One load was delivered to the neighborhood around Hare's Lane and Hare's Point Road.

From the small trailers, lake residents transferred the sandbags to utility vehicles and hauled them through floodwater to houses. Peggy Swenson said she and her husband Mike returned to their lakeside house on Thursday after neighbors told them their boat was unmoored by floodwater. The Swensons make their main residence in Corson. Peggy Swenson said through the natural disaster, the community "...had been wonderful."

Evelyn Engebretson, another lakeside resident, said so far, by Saturday evening, no water had entered their lakehouse.

"But we have 8 inches in the garage," Engebretson said.