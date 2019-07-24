Lake County dive team provides needed service

Like a prayer labyrinth, the search pattern is laid out in regular, expanding arcs and requires the seeker to trust the one who is guiding him.

That's the way divers with the Lake County Dive Team describe their underwater search efforts.

"When you're in the water, you put your life 100% in the hands of your tender," said Madison Police Officer Steve Flanagan, one of six certified divers on the newly-formed dive team.

With one hand, the diver holds a rope that guides him, his eyes closed if the water is murky. With the other, the diver sweeps the area around him as he moves through the water. To make the best use of his air supply, the diver breathes slowly.

At the surface, the tender lets out the rope a few feet each time the diver turns at the end of an arc. The tender also listens to the diver's breathing and coaches him.

With the tender is a safety diver, geared up and ready to go.

"His main role is to assist the primary diver in emergency situations," said Lake County Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer.

With the tender and safety diver, a backup stands ready with 90% of his gear on. After 20 minutes, they rotate. The primary diver comes up; the safety goes in as the primary; and the backup becomes the safety diver.

"We don't want to worry about running out of air," said Flandreau Police Officer Tony Garcia, explaining the 20-minute rotation cycle.

The Lake County Dive Team was activated in March after standard operating guidelines were approved by the Lake County Commission and divers had completed training to become Dive Rescue I certified. Currently, the team is composed of Flanagan, Garcia, Det. Sgt. Jesse Ehlers with the Madison Police Department, Cole McLaughlin with B&G Transportation, Adam Fedeler with T&H Welding in Wentworth, and Justin McDonald with Midwest House Movers. In addition, Keefer is a certified tender.

Lake County had not had a dive team since September 2016, when the search and rescue team that had served the county for 28 years was disbanded by Lake County Commissioners.

Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, explained at the time that the team was a liability risk to the county because the group did not have standard operating guidelines, had inadequate training records, and did not produce equipment maintenance or certification records when asked.

In April 2017, former Emergency Management Director Doug Huntrods recommended a dive team be "reconstituted." That recommendation was supported by the Lake Madison Development Association, which pledged financial support in November 2017.

Without a local dive team, the response time in the event of an emergency would -- in all likelihood -- be measured in hours rather than minutes. The nearest dive teams are in Minnehaha and Codington counties.

"It's a service our community needs," Flanagan said.

Lake County has three of the most popular lakes in the state, according to Keefer. In addition, there are a number of other lakes and bodies of water.

While the most recent search had a positive outcome when it was learned in 2018 that a kayak had been abandoned on Lake Madison and efforts to locate a body could cease, other outcomes have been bleaker. In 2015 and '16, the search and rescue team recovered drowning victims.

All members of the current dive team are volunteers. They are driven by a desire to serve, despite the amount of time needed to get training and to maintain their certification, which includes dive time every month.

"The dedication of time to this is more than the average person would expect," Keefer said.

Two members of the team have completed a second round of training and are now Dive Rescue II certified. Members of the team will become certified for ice diving over the winter months, according to Keefer.

In addition, the team is training with other dive teams in eastern South Dakota to ensure they can work seamlessly with their colleagues. Thus far, Lake County divers have been called out to assist the Minnehaha County dive team three times.

Under ideal circumstances, the dive team may conduct a rescue operation.

"People have been known to survive in the water for up to 60 minutes," Flanagan said.

Water temperature and other factors affect the outcome, Keefer noted. He emphasized the importance of calling 911 as quickly as possible to get the team on site as soon as possible.

Too often, though, their operations are recovery operations. Under those circumstances, the dive team is able to help the family and community get closure in a difficult situation, according to Ehlers.

However, the dive team can also function in another capacity. The dive team can assist with salvage and evidence recoveries.

"Bodies of water are the most popular places to hide evidence," Ehlers said, noting that people have been known to throw, among other things, guns, knives and drugs into area lakes.

Team members encourage others to consider volunteering. Previous diving experience is not necessary because training begins with snorkeling and because surface support is also necessary.

Divers admit that in learning to provide this service, they have reaped a few personal benefits, such as the pleasure they now derive from recreational diving.

"They say diving is as close as you can get to being in outer space," Flanagan said.