Madison approves airport contractor

The city commissioners approved hiring a Wisconsin company to install new joint seals between the pavement panels for the runway at the Madison Municipal Airport.

The Madison City Commission on Monday approved hiring National Sealant & Concrete LLC of Abrams, Wis., as the contractor to perform maintenance and rehabilitation work at the city airport.

National Sealant & Concrete won the contract with a low bid of $151,100.

Two other companies submitted bids for the airport project Diamond Surface of Rogers, Minn., submitted a bid of $193,500, and Interstate Improvement of Faribault, Minn., submitted a bid of $242,200.

For the project, workers need to remove old joint seals in the airport's paved runway and in turnarounds at the ends of the runway. They will replace the old seals with new ones. The maintenance work will keep water from seeping under the runway concrete and causing damage.

The work crews will also rehabilitate the hangar taxi lanes and remark the taxi lanes.

The federal government typically pays 90% of the costs associated with airport projects. Of the remaining 10% of project costs, state government pays 5% and the local government pays 5%.

Under that payment schedule, the federal government will pay $135,990 to complete the project. The state of South Dakota and city of Madison will each pay $7,555.

Chad Comes, city engineer, told the commissioners that the next item on their agenda was the authorization of a grant agreement by the city with the Federal Aviation Administration for the funds to perform the airport rehabilitation work.

Comes said that if any change orders were made to the airport project that increased its costs, FAA officials would likely approve paying those costs also.

Public comment

During the public comment session of Monday's meeting, Scott Parsley of Madison aired his concerns regarding the replanted grass in the boulevards along W. Center St.

Parsley said that the boulevard grass was replaced so far this summer with crab grass, weeds and bare spots of dirt. Commissioner Mike Waldner mentioned ragweed and cockleburr during the discussion. W. Center boulevards have also sprouted some wild sunflowers.

Comes said the construction contractor is contractually obligated to repair and replant the boulevards. Comes said city officials and the contractor had a 45-day deadline on July 19 to inspect the street project and make repairs to unsatisfactory work on the boulevards.

The commissioners in March 2018 approved hiring Prunty Construction Inc. of Brookings to reconstruct eight blocks of W. Center St. last year. The Brookings firm won the contract with a low bid of $1.85 million out of the six construction contractors that submitted bids for the street project.

During the 2018 street-rebuilding project, W. Center St. between Highland and Blanche avenues was scheduled to receive new water and sewer mains, new storm sewer infrastructure and new pavement. Prunty Construction workers were not expected to install new sidewalks along W. Center St. except where they were needed to complete the project. The contractor was expected to install some new ADA-accessible curbs for street crosswalks.

Prunty Construction workers were expected to replant the grass in the street boulevard to replace the old glass that was torn up.