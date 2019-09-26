Couple creates opportunities in Madison community

One thing has led to another for one young Madison couple who now owns three -- or four, depending upon how they're counted -- businesses in the community.

Matt and Katie Jeratowski, the entrepreneurial pair who recently purchased the Econ-O-Wash Laundromat on S. Egan, have discovered what is for them a winning formula: work hard and take advantage of opportunities.

"The first one was Barbed Wire-N-Lace, and we traveled with that," Katie said, recalling how they got started.

Married seven years with two girls, Brooklyn and Lennix, they were both employed full-time when they ventured into the world of business. Like other boutique owners, they got started because Katie wasn't able to find what she wanted to wear in area stores.

"My line of clothes is kind of a Western chic look," she said.

To find what she wanted to wear, she had to check out vendor booths at stock shows and 4-H livestock shows. When she was still showing pigs, she didn't even pack clothes to wear in the ring.

"I would want something new, but I would have to wait until I got there," she recalled.

So, with $1,000 in her pocketbook, she decided to take the plunge and start her own business. From the first, she carried clothes ranging in size from small to 3X.

"We're farm kids. We're broad-shouldered," she explained.

For a while, they stored the merchandise in their basement and became one of the vendors at the shows where Katie previously purchased her clothing. When the girls began to show pigs, the family would haul pigs and merchandise to those events.

"It's a lot of work," Katie admitted. However, she has managed to take it in stride. "I've been doing it for six years, so it's pretty much second nature to me."

She takes pride in the recognition she has garnered at these events. For example, at the South Dakota State Fair this year, Barbed Wire-N-Lace was named "Best Indoor Vendor Booth," which is the top award given at the State Fair.

While going to their customers did work for the Jeratowskis, eventually it made sense to also have a storefront. After trying a pop-up store in Madison, they purchased Always Tan, located at 222 S. Egan Ave, in March 2018. That became Barbed Wire-N-Lace's physical presence in Madison.

"We added the clothes in the front. We have eight (tanning) beds in back," Katie said.

Their efforts were not limited to those retail enterprises. While they were working to get the boutique off the ground and working full-time, Matt also helped a friend, Dustin Seitz, start a new business. He liked the work, which led to the decision to buy into the business.

In May 2015, he began to work full-time for the business now known as Asphalt Pros. The company can lay and stripe driveways, parking lots and streets.

"When we started, you got out there and tried to find the jobs," Matt said. However, that has changed in recent years.

"Word of mouth is basically how we've grown," he indicated.

For them, investing in businesses makes sense.

"You have to put your money somewhere," Katie said. "We're obviously not afraid of hard work."

They're also not afraid of exploring options. Katie said she approached the owner of Always Tan with an inquiry before the owner had decided to sell, and she learned that was an option under consideration. Similarly, they approached Larry and Ila French about purchasing the laundromat before they had begun to advertise the business.

"We just asked, `Have you thought about selling it'?" Katie said. "He said they were about ready to put it on the market."

Initially, the Jeratowskis don't anticipate making many changes at the Econ-O-Wash. The hours will remain the same; the staff will remain the same; the services provided will remain the same.

However, they hope to install television sets at some point and may offer WiFi for their customers. Those improvements are down the road, though.

First, they have to get into the rhythm of operating another business on top of what they've already been managing.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say the first five years were a struggle," Matt said.

Since beginning their first business venture, they have both stopped working for other employers, and Katie has taken over bookkeeping for all of their businesses. In pursuing their dream of creating a legacy for their children, they motivate and inspire one another.

"She pushes me and I push her," Matt said.