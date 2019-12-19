Howard newspaper office damaged

A demolition project in Howard did more damage than intended late Tuesday afternoon.

"At least part of the roof is completely gone," said Heather Poulson of the Miner County Pioneer newspaper.

Demolition was taking place on four buildings owned by Howard Industries. The buildings were located between the newspaper office and Rafferty Robbins Pharmacy.

The newspaper office was damaged when the last wall was being torn down. Jerry Johnson of Rafferty Robbins said the pharmacy building did not sustain any damage.

On Wednesday morning, the extent of the damage to the newspaper office, which has just more than 1,000 subscribers, was unknown.

"We're still trying to determine the extent of the damage," Poulson said. "We're still in the process of evaluating all of that."

Randy Perry of Howard Industries, which owns the buildings that were torn down, described them as more than 100 years old and "dilapidated."

"They had to be taken care of," Perry said.

The work on the demolition was done by Dawson Construction of Howard. Dan Dawson was hesitant to talk about the incident prior to his insurance adjuster seeing the damage.

"It was just a close proximity thing," Dawson said. "Part of it went the wrong way. Ninety-nine percent of the time it doesn't. That's the only thing I've got to say."

Even with a damaged office, Poulson and the Pioneer still have a newspaper to publish. The next edition is scheduled for Dec. 26. Poulson said the newspaper will publish as scheduled.