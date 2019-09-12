Madison water /sewer

Madison, SD - Due to the overload of water at the treatment plants, residents are asked to curtail the use of water & the sanitary sewer until water recedes.
Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2019 6:47 am
Posted in Top Stories on Thursday, September 12, 2019 6:47 am.
