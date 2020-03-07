Kindra Wiese is Madison Teacher of the Year

A math teacher at Madison Middle School received the school district's 2020 Teacher of Year award during an assembly of educators held on Thursday in the high school auditorium.

Kindra Wiese, a seventh-grade math teacher, was given the honor after receiving a nomination from her fellow teachers and having her nomination picked out by the local Chamber of Commerce Education Committee from among several candidates.

Dozens of educators gathered in the MHS auditorium to hear the announcement made by Superintendent Joel Jorgenson. Jorgenson announced Wiese as the honoree and said it was "an honor well deserved."

Speaking to her colleagues after receiving congratulations from Jorgenson, Wiese said she was appreciative of working with a group of talented professionals in Madison's schools.

Wiese is currently in her 15th year as an educator in the Madison Central School District. Her current duties are mainly dedicated to teaching seventh-grade math, but Wiese also teaches math to sixth-grade students and supervises an eighth-grade CRUISE elective-enrichment class.

Starting her career at Madison Middle School, Wiese taught language arts and geography for five years. Then, she job-shared teaching responsibilities for two years with Kevin DeCurtins, a now-retired math teacher at the middle school. After that, Wiese switched her instructional specialty to math. Her decision also involved a personal preference.

"(Math) was kind of my favorite subject when I was growing up and going to school," Wiese said.

The attraction to math as a subject includes the options to finding a correct answer and coming up with a definitive result.

"There's a lot of ways to get to your result, but there's one right answer...I like knowing that I've done something completely and correctly," Wiese said.

According to Wiese, teaching middle school students involves knowing each student's personality and how each one learns. She said teaching math at the preteen and young-teen levels means helping the students find their own routes to obtaining answers. The middle-school students are also developing their personalities.

"There are skills that you need to use to connect with them," Wiese said.

Wiese graduated from Madison High School in 2002 and earned a bachelor's degree in education from Dakota State University in 2006. In 2008, Wiese received a master's degree in education leadership from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

During the teachers' assembly, Jorgenson said the criteria for selecting the public school district's Teacher of the Year included instructional leadership, dedicated service and teaching excellence.

The three finalists for Teacher of the Year honors from Madison's public schools were Erin Riedel from MES, Wiese, and Lora Milne from MHS.

On Thursday during the announcement, Wiese received an arrangement of gerbera daisies. Jorgenson said she would receive an official plaque during the spring banquet held for Madison educators. Wiese will also receive a nomination for regional Teacher of the Year honors in South Dakota.