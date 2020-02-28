Special Olympics changes life for young athlete

Mentors change lives, providing support and guidance to help others grow into their best selves and gain confidence. For fifth-grade student Corwin Richardson, that mentor is Mack Meier, a fellow athlete in Special Olympics.

"Many people don't realize how much people with autism can do," said Meier, who has been involved with the Madison Area All Stars Special Olympics since the chapter started.

He took Corwin under his wing as soon as the young athlete joined the organization and has helped him learn not only how to compete but also how to deal with the stressors surrounding events. Corwin's mother has been impressed.

"It's the first time we've had him in any kind of organized sports," Martha Richardson said about her son's involvement. "When we found Special Olympics, it changed everything."

Like Meier, Corwin is on the autism spectrum. In his case, a lack of coordination and muscle atrophy made his parents hesitant to enroll him in team sports, although he loves to swim and does engage in other physical activities.

Martha and Rob Richardson even hesitated when they learned about Special Olympics, primarily because they feared a stigma might be attached to participation. However, Martha met others involved in the local chapter through her job at The Community Center and they encouraged her to at least try it.

"Finally, I gave in and we started with bowling," Martha said.

At first, Corwin had trouble and didn't score above 20. However, he was given a ball that was bored to fit his hand and his score improved.

"He went to state and he consistently bowled 80 to 90. He got a gold and two silvers," Martha said. "We were super proud of him."

Participating in organized sports has helped Corwin in other ways as well. Through Special Olympics, he has found a social group which embraces him.

"Before I started Special Olympics, I spent my time in my room or out here with you two," said the articulate fifth-grader with a passion for dinosaurs to his parents.

Although he is mainstreamed in school and his classmates demonstrate empathy toward him, he has not made friends at school. Martha attributes that to his penchant, like others on the autism spectrum, to compartmentalize.

"At Special Olympics, they welcomed him like they've known him forever," she said.

In addition, Meier has taught Corwin how to cope while being engaged in activities with others.

"Mack took Corwin under his wing and helped him calm down and deal with the noise," Martha said. He also taught Corwin how to be a competitor, telling him, "It's not about winning. Just keep trying."

Perseverance is one of the three attributes needed to succeed, according to Meier, who was involved in basketball while a middle and high school student in the Madison Central School District. As a senior, he switched from basketball to track and field, but he maintained the same focus.

"All you need to succeed in sports is grit, perseverance and confidence," he said. "That's what you need to succeed."

However, he participates in Special Olympics for more reasons than simply to win. He participates because it helps him to stay in shape and because it provides opportunities to socialize with others.

His mother, Shannon Hoffman, said Meier also works to ensure his teammates are in a good mood. He explained that mood is contagious and someone in a dour mood can affect the whole team. He wants to prevent that from happening.

"If you can't beat them, join them," he said, summing up his reason for keeping spirits up.

Meier shared a story about helping a teammate who wasn't feeling well during one event and consequently didn't do as well as he had hoped.

"I said to him, `Why do we always fall? To get back up.' That helped him, gave him the perseverance to keep going," Meier said.

He smiled when he learned that Corwin's family considers him to be Corwin's mentor, and said Corwin has given him a nickname.

"He said, `I'm going to call you Mr. Fortune Cookie of Wisdom'," Meier said.

To support their activities, the Madison Area All-Stars will be holding a fund-raiser on March 28. Strikes for Special Olympics will be held at Cherry Lanes. Shift times are 12-1:45 p.m., 2-3:34 p.m. and 4-5:45 p.m.

Each participant is asked to pay or raise $40. Participants will receive bowling and shoes, food and drink, and an event T-shirt.

To register for the event, contact Connie Daniel at 605-291-9654 or at Connie.J.Daniel@hotmail.com. Proceeds will benefit the Madison Area All Stars and Special Olympics South Dakota.

Participation in Special Olympics is open to those who are age 8 or older and have been diagnosed with an intellectual disability. The Madison team currently includes 24 athletes from Madison, Chester, Howard, Winfred, Rutland and Oldham.

The local chapter offers bowling in the fall, swimming as well as track and field from February through May, and bocce in the late summer through September. The head coach is Lane Riedel.