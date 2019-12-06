FEMA DSA teams to canvass Lake County

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be going door to door in Lake County, reaching out to people with disaster damage. This outreach is being offered to make as many people as possible aware of FEMA assistance.

The DSA teams will be able to offer survivors registration assistance, up-to-date information on their application status, on-the-spot needs assessments, and referrals to help fill any outstanding needs.

Inspectors will display official photo identification. If the photo ID is not visible, area residents should ask to see it before providing personal information or starting an inspection.

FEMA provides this mobile resource to help connect homeowners, renters, business owners, and faith-based and community organizations with the necessary resources to start the recovery process. These teams will be considering damage which occurred Sept. 9-26.

Business owners and individuals who apply for a disaster loan with the U.S. Small Business Administration may also be contacted by a loss verifier who will inspect the damaged property.

Representatives will also be visiting Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody and Yankton counties and the Flandreau and Yankton Indian reservations. Residents and businesses in these counties, as well as Lake County, may be eligible for individual assistance as a result of a presidential disaster declaration on Nov. 18.