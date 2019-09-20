Tailgate party offers relief from flood

Please attend!

That's the message organizers of the Tailgate Party on Saturday want to get out.

"The purpose of the event is to free those folks for a few hours from the stress," said Eric Fosheim, executive director of Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC).

He was speaking of residents who have been directly or indirectly affected by flooding, area first responders who were spearheading rescue efforts and working to address the ever-changing situation resulting from nearly 12 inches of rain in two days, city and county employees who were tackling utility problems and problems caused by flooding over roadways, Dakota State University students who rolled up their sleeves to respond to calls for help from community organizations, and all of the community members who stepped up to help friends, neighbors and strangers in need with the challenges created by area flooding.

DSU is hosting the event as part of its homecoming festivities. However, other community businesses and organizations are involved in pulling all the moving parts together for a party that is expected to attract 4,000 people.

Pork sandwiches, chips, cookies and beverages will be served between 1-4 p.m. east of Trojan Field, weather permitting. Music will be provided by an area DJ, and bouncy inflatables will be set up for children.

To alleviate congestion in that area, buses will run from St. John Lutheran Church and Madison United Methodist Church beginning at 12:30 p.m. Buses will be available again following the game to return people to their vehicles.

DSU announced earlier this week that the annual homecoming parade scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. However, a 50th birthday celebration, complete with cake, will be held at the Karl Mundt Library on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and DSU will take on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Trojan Field at 4 p.m. Both events, in addition to the tailgate party, are free to Madison community members.

Donations to benefit flood victims will be accepted at the tailgate party. Those who wish to help can give in a variety of ways.

Cash donations will go to the Madison Community Foundation but will benefit the Lake Area Recovery Network (LARN), according to DeLon Mork.

LARN was established in response to the 1993 flood at the recommendation of the American Red Cross, according to President Jim Iverson. In the beginning, area churches, city officials and county officials formed the partnership to address the unmet needs that would exist long after the floodwaters receded.

"We had guidelines. We could only help with so much," Iverson said.

He said LARN distributed between $30,000 and $40,000 at that time. Those in need submitted an application through Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP) and were assigned a case number. The requests were forwarded to the screening committee with only a case number to maintain client confidentiality.

"We never gave the money to them [the applicant]. We gave them a voucher and then we paid the vendor," Iverson explained.

In response to the 1993 flood, LARN provided assistance to meet physical needs such as the need for a sump pump or car repairs. However, LARN also provided support for individuals to receive mental health services.

"There was a lot of anxiety," Iverson said, noting that some issues, such as depression, surfaced long after the flood.

He said he has already been in communication with Madison Mayor Marshall Dennert and City Commissioner Mike Waldner about resuming these services. Iverson also reached out to Lake County Commissioner Kelli Wollmann but had not received a response at the time of the interview.

Iverson will be speaking with the Madison Area Ministerial Association about LARN this week, and he expects the organization to resume meeting the needs of those affected by flooding when current services are no longer available. He also anticipates they will again be accepting applications through ICAP.

On Saturday, donations of canned and packaged food items, toiletries and cleaning supplies will be accepted. Carrie Slaathaug with the DSU Foundation said food and toiletries will be split between the DSU food pantry and the Lake County Food Pantry.

Cleaning supplies will go to ICAP to be distributed. Clothing donations will also be accepted by Encore.

"Our big concern is that not enough people will know about it [the tailgate party]," Fosheim said. "We really want to get the word out that everyone is welcome."

"If nothing else, come for the meal," said Eric Hortness, executive director of the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.