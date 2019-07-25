Lake Madison sailors will hold Special Olympics poker run

Local volunteers have organized an inaugural watercraft poker run across Lake Madison on Saturday afternoon as a fund-raising event for the Madison Area All-Stars, the local chapter of Special Olympics athletes.

The Special Olympics Boat Poker Run is scheduled from 1-4:30 p.m. on Saturday with registration starting at 12:30 p.m. at the Sea Store. The Sea Store is located on the south side of Lake Madison near the Hillside Resort.

Poker Run contestants will collect the playing cards for their hands by making five stops on Lake Madison -- the Broadwater Bar, Lakes Bar & Grill, Scott Pedersen Memorial Park, Johnson's Point and Hillside Resort.

Participants in the boat poker run can join the contest by paying a $25 per-hand fee; players can purchase more than one hand per person. The money raised by the event will support the Madison Area All-Stars.

First prize in the competition is a Davy Crockett outdoor grill that is provided by F&M Co-op in Madison. The second-place finisher will win $250, and the third-place prize is $100.

Organizers of the boat run will announce the contest winners at 5:30 p.m. at the Hillside Resort.

Contestants can purchase tickets before Saturday at several area locations -- F&M Co-op, Madison Physical Therapy, Mustang Seeds and Sodak Marina.

Lori Schultz, a committee member for the local Special Olympics chapter, said the organizers are also finding boat rides for players who don't possess a boat to sail or power across the water in the poker run. For $25 per hand, those contestants can join a boat crew.

Participants who want to stay on dry land can pay $50 to try a "land draw" and obtain a poker hand at the registration table set up at the Sea Store.

Saturday's boat poker run is the first of its kind at Lake Madison, organized by Schultz and the other Madison-area Special Olympics committee members -- Jamie Hodne, Kristin Fox and Lane Riedel.