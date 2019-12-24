Madison becomes sponsor for flood-mitigation program

Madison's city commissioners are taking the sponsorship of a state-led hazard mitigation grant program, related to September flooding, that will help fund projects designed to lessen or eliminate the effects of future natural disasters.

Following the announcement of a presidential disaster declaration -- such as for the September 2019 flooding that hit Madison -- hazard mitigation grant funding is awarded to affected states. The grant money is available to the state for about one year after the declaration is made.

City, township, county, tribal and state governments and certain nonprofit entities with FEMA-approved predisaster plans are eligible to apply for the mitigation funding. The eligible applicants will need to submit a hazard mitigation grant program (HMGP) application to the S.D. Office of Emergency Management.

The eligible projects for hazard mitigation include, but aren't limited to, the acquisition and relocation of structures out of an existing flood plain, drainage-improvement projects, power line burials, and building tornado safe rooms. Officials must consider the projects as cost-effective and feasible, and the projects need to meet environmental and historic-preservation standards.

Mayor Marshall Dennert told the commissioners on Monday that he discussed the sponsorship with Jim Poppen, a state hazard mitigation officer. Dennert said the parties will need to make some adjustments because "...some of their guidelines are not as strict as the city's."

As an example, related to water and sewer disconnects for demolished or relocated houses, the state's disconnect rule takes the cutoff to the street boulevard. However, Madison's requirement takes the disconnect for water service to the city's main line. Different standards also exist for covering foundations during the leveling of house lots.

Commissioner Mike Waldner said the city shouldn't place hindrances on property owners who want to move out of flood-prone areas, especially after some homeowners have complained about being "...flooded three times already." Waldner suggested that the city might provide a set dollar amount to pay each homeowner to help them move out of a flood-prone area.

Dennert reminded the commissioners that the city will take over the maintenance of the lots that are acquired.

Waldner pointed out that the work necessary to rescue residents from flooded homes also costs the city and causes safety concerns for city personnel, volunteers and contractors who perform rescue work.

Jennifer Eimers, city finance officer, told the commissioners that her personnel have spoken with 15 parties who are interested in a property-acquisition program to move buildings out of flood-prone areas.

In the past, HMGP projects were funded by a 75-25 split with the federal government paying 75% and the applicant paying 25%. However, with the federal disasters declared during 2019, state government will pay 10% of the total project cost, making the funding 75% federal, 10% state and 15% applicant. The local applicants can borrow their 15% funding share from an Emergency and Disaster Fund with the amount payable within seven years.

Officials with the state Office of Emergency Management will provide information about the HMGP application process in early 2020.