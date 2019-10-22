Commissioners accept engineers' report

Madison City Commissioners accepted a preliminary engineering report that outlines the scope of work and costs associated with improving sanitary- and storm-sewer lines in northwest and northeast Madison that could add about $6.88 million to a future water-main and water-tower improvement project.

Madison officials are considering certain sewer-line improvements if the work is done in association with the water-main improvement project scheduled for completion within the next several years.

For the water-infrastructure improvement project, workers are expected to remove Madison's northwest 450,000-gallon water tower that was built in 1930 and replace it with a new 750,000-gallon elevated water storage tank. Workers will install 22,800 feet of new 6- and 8-inch water mains, water valves, fire hydrants and other infrastructure. The project also includes some street resurfacing and is partially funded by a grant and loan provided through USDA-Rural Development.

Madison officials and engineers have budgeted about $15.3 million for the water-system improvements. In total, the water, sanitary-sewer and storm-sewer improvements could cost $22.2 million.

Brad Lawrence, Madison's utility director, said after its approval that the city would submit the preliminary report to the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources and USDA-RD. The state and federal governments can provide some funding to support the project.

Jennifer Eimers, city finance officer, said the preliminary engineering report is needed to start the application process for funding.

The engineering report, prepared by Banner Associates, a South Dakota firm, divided the sewer improvements into three phases: Phase 1A (in northwest Madison), Phase 1B (in northwest Madison) and Phase 2 (in northeast Madison).

The engineers listed as concerns of the city some sanitary sewer lines constructed with vitrified clay pipe and pipes that are only 4 or 6 inches in diameter. VCP can grow brittle and become susceptible to water infiltration. At present, 8-inch diameter pipe is considered the standard for sewer systems.

Also within the project, the engineers are planning to install linings inside sections of cured-in-place pipe where the pipe needs improvement but is in "good enough condition" to line.

For phases 1A and 1B of the project, the work includes 2,100 feet of new 8-inch sewer mains, 4,550 feet of 8-inch linings, and 33 new manholes. For Phase 2, the work includes about 2,800 feet of new 8-inch sewer lines, about 3,200 feet of 8-inch linings, and about 1,000 feet of 12-inch linings.

The lining installations are expected to lower construction costs.

"We're going to `line' as much as possible," Chad Comes, city engineer, said to the commissioners.

With the proposal to build and operate a shrimp-raising facility in the Lakeview Industrial Park, the Banner engineers also reviewed plans to install a 12-inch sanitary-sewer main from the industrial park to the city's wastewater treatment plant. They included plans for installing 920 feet of new 12-inch sanitary-sewer pipe and three manholes to provide the needed upgrades.

The Banner engineers calculated that it would take construction workers until 2022 to complete the infrastructure upgrades.

2020 sidewalk project

The commissioners accepted recommendations from the municipal sidewalk committee as to which neighborhoods the city should install sidewalks in 2020.

The committee recommended that two streets in northeast Madison should have property owners install sidewalks where none exist. The streets are N. 4th St. between Division and Antelope avenues and N. 5th St. between Prairie and Antelope avenues.

The committee members made their recommendations during the Oct. 15 meeting.