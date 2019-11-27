Madison Christian singers part of holiday broadcast

Four students who participate in Madison Christian School's vocal music program will perform with hundreds of other elementary students from across South Dakota during a Thanksgiving Day broadcast of an all-state choir and orchestra concert.

Abbie Apland, Annie Kurtz, Quincy Kurtz and Taylor Miller participated earlier this month in the South Dakota Elementary Honors Choir during a statewide music event held in Sioux Falls.

The Madison students sang with the honors choir that gathered on Nov. 2 in conjunction with the South Dakota All-State Choir and Orchestra, which featured performances by high school-age musicians and singers.

The Madison Christian youngsters tried out for the choir in spring 2019. They were selected to sing with the 160-person choir from auditions submitted by more than 500 students.

The four students either attend Madison Christian School or study as home-school students who participate in music classes at the Christian school. They had to individually study for their singing roles, learning six pieces of music for the fall concert. The Madison Christian School singers met with other South Dakota students for their first combined performance on Nov. 2.

According to Melissa Miller, MCS music director, the elementary-school vocalists were directed by guest conductor Ann Asher of the Cleveland Children's Choir during a daylong rehearsal. The students performed during a concert held in the afternoon.

The 2019 S.D. Elementary Honors Choir concert -- along with the South Dakota All-State Choir and Orchestra concert -- will air on South Dakota Public Broadcasting TV channels during Thanksgiving Day. The 30-minute broadcast is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 on KUSD HDTV and KUSD channels.