City agrees to requests concerning Shopko lot

The city commissioners on Monday approved an agreement between the city of Madison and Gregg and Nicole Peters regarding the creation of boulevard parking and placement of a sidewalk on the south side of a lot along S.E. 8th St.

The Peterses, owners of Ace Hardware in Madison, have taken an interest in purchasing the lot and building where the former Shopko Hometown store operated. The couple, who attended Monday's meeting, submitted to the city a perpetual sidewalk easement and parking space installation agreement prepared by the Jencks & Jencks law firm in Madison.

According to Chad Comes, city engineer, Gregg Peters had approached his office with proposals for variances for the property on the north side of S.E. 8th St. The variances dealt with the addition of two vestibules, or entrance chambers, on the south side of the Shopko building. Madison's planning and zoning committee would handle the initial work concerning the variances.

Comes said the Peterses were also interested in installing boulevard parking on the south side of the building and a sidewalk along the parking spaces and up to the building's vestibule entrances. The couple has an interest in having customers enter the building on the south side. Comes said Gregg Peters was also interested in the future placement of a sidewalk along S.E. 8th St.

Information available about the Peters' business holdings indicates that they own Ace Hardware in Madison and Vermillion; Jones Food Center in Elk Point and Parker; and Mister Smith's Bakery, Cafe & Catering in Vermillion.

Madison Mayor Marshall Dennert asked David Jencks, city attorney, if the property owners could insist on exclusive parking within the boulevard for their customers. Jencks replied "no," due to the placement of the parking spaces in the public right of way.

Brad Lawrence, Madison's utility director, told the commissioners that he had reviewed some planning for the installation of street lights on the former Shopko property and the use of other municipal utilities. Lawrence said, as an example, city officials and the property owners might want to consider replacing a water main on the lot. He added that the city would focus the illumination from street lights onto the streets in the neighborhood.

The city commissioners were asked to authorize having Dennert sign the agreement between the city and the Peterses. Comes said city officials would have to coordinate the signing of the agreement with the Peters' efforts on completing the purchase of the S.E. 8th St. property.

Theater alcohol license

The commissioners approved a request from the owners of Dakota Cinema in Madison to obtain a malt beverage and S.D. farm wine license for their establishment.

The commissioners held a hearing on the alcohol license request submitted by Kelli and Tim Brown of Madison. Kelli Brown, theater manager, attended the hearing and told the commissioners that the theater staff would closely monitor beer and other alcohol sales and the drinking inside the building. Brown added that the movie theater would have rules for the days of the week when alcohol sales could occur, and staff would monitor that no underage drinking would take place in the theaters.

Commissioner Mike Waldner, Madison's public-safety commissioner, said he had held discussions with the staff at the Madison Police Department and theater management and the parties knew what was expected concerning alcohol sales and drinking.

Brown said she planned to review in the future how the malt-beverage sales were progressing and how well the concession option was working out among the theater-goers.

Firemen's Dance alcohol license

The commissioners also approved a temporary alcohol license request submitted by the Madison Fire Department for the April 4 Firemen's Dance, a fund-raiser for the volunteer fire department.

Fire Chief Randy Minnaert told the commissioners that the firefighters would hold the dance in the Downtown Armory and no one under age 21 could participate in the event.