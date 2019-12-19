Noem's budget disappoints area educators

The state's budget process is just beginning. That's about the best thing that area school superintendents had to say about Gov. Kristi Noem's budget proposal.

Citing a tight budget year, the proposal Noem offered on Dec. 3 includes no increases for education, state employee salaries or Medicaid providers. The missing education money would have been used to increase teacher pay.

Money for teacher pay increases was part of the legislation that came from the recommendation of the Blue Ribbon Task Force in 2016. That legislation designated money for teacher pay to raise South Dakota from 51st in the nation, as well as tying future increases to the Consumer Price Index or 3%, whichever is less.

"If the governor's proposal holds true, that's two out of three years since we entered into this where we will not see the funding on the back side," said Madison Central School District Superintendent Joel Jorgenson.

Based on the CPI, teachers should be getting a 2% raise this year.

"It's important we get that 2% so we can give our teachers the raise they deserve," said Oldham/Ramona Superintendent Mike Fischer. "If the actual number is zero, it will be tough finding that money."

Noting that the budget process is just starting, Rutland Superintendent Peter Books said, "With this process, now more than ever, the message to our legislators is that we need to meet the 2%."

Superintendents report meeting with District 8 lawmakers recently and sensing some optimism on their part that there will be more money for education.

"It seemed to me that our local legislators are hopeful, through the legislative process, that K-12 will see an increase," said Heath Larson, superintendent in the Chester Area School District.

No one believes finding that money will be easy.

"The pie's only so big," said Fischer. "The money is going to have to come from someplace else (in the budget)."

The state's supply of new funding is hampered by the repeal of a law that allows states to collect taxes on internet access. South Dakota was collecting about $20 million a year.

The repeal was sponsored by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and voted for by Noem when she was in Congress.

The governor noted in her budget address that the repeal of the tax was good for taxpayers but bad for the state budget.

Just as the state will have to find a way to make cuts or find new revenue, school districts are now faced with the challenge of replacing the 2% funding.

The amount schools would miss varies by school district. In Madison, 2% amounts to roughly $160,000. In Chester the estimate is $50,000, while Oldham/Ramona is facing a $15,000 shortfall.

In Rutland, the district is facing a loss on two levels. If the governor's budget passes as proposed, it means a shortfall of $20,000. The district's attendance is also down by 12 students, meaning a loss of close to $70,000 in state funding.

School districts won't be missing just this year's 2%. When the Blue Ribbon Task Force recommendations became law, schools also gave up revenue through changes in the way they handle capital outlay funds and pensions.

"School districts gave up way too much three years ago to not be funded with at least the CPI percentage," Larson said.

Another year without full funding for salary increases has area superintendents worried about their ability to recruit new teachers.

"If we start sliding backward and we're not competitive with our neighbors, it will become an uphill battle," Jorgenson said of recruitment.