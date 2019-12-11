Report recommends new water tower site in industrial park

City commissioners approved an updated and revised engineering report from Banner Associates that looked at proposals for improvements to Madison's water storage and distribution system.

This spring, Madison officials asked the South Dakota engineering firm to update a preliminary engineering report about the city's water storage and distribution system. City officials wanted Banner engineers to take into consideration the water demand from a proposed Tru Shrimp shrimp-raising facility that would operate in the Lakeview Industrial Park.

At this time, Tru Shrimp is expected to need 300,000 gallons of industrial water each day.

The city was already planning to construct a new 750,000-gallon water tower, most likely at its northwest tower site.

Combining a new 750,000-gallon water tower with Madison's existing northeast water tower -- having a capacity of 500,000 gallons -- the city's elevated water storage would offer a capacity of 1.25 million gallons.

Madison's water department also maintains a 1 million-gallon ground storage reservoir and a 95,000-gallon clear well.

When the reservoirs are combined at their full capacities, Madison has 2.345 million gallons of water storage.

Banner engineers estimated that with the new water tower and the city's projected growth, including the 300,000-gallon daily demand from Tru Shrimp, the peak day demand for the city in 2060 would amount to 2.398 million gallons. While that amount of water is higher than current proposed water storage -- by about 53,000 gallons, the engineers say -- the engineers also estimated that Madison would have enough water storage for peak day water demand until about 2055.

The engineers looked at several locations available to the city to install a new 750,000-gallon water tower. The sites included the current location for the city's northwest water tower, a nearby location on the same block, and a location in Madison's southeast industrial park.

The Banner engineers determined that the best location for a new water tower would exist in the industrial park, partly due to the site's higher elevation. The engineers believe that would increase water pressure and system-wide fire flows.

The engineers believed the industrial park site provided a larger area to perform construction work, avoided the need to purchase additional land, eliminated the need to relocate telecommunications equipment mounted on the northwest water tower, and created the least cost for the city.