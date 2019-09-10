Developers present plans for Egan Ave. lots

Madison City Commissioners acknowledged letters on Monday from South Dakota's state historic preservation officer, informing the city that plans to construct new residential buildings at 705 and 709 N. Egan Ave. would not harm any other Madison properties included within national or state registers of historic places.

Jay D. Vogt, state historic preservation officer, stated in his letters "...that the proposed project will not encroach upon, damage, or destroy historic properties listed in the National or State Registers of Historic Places."

The Madison City Commission also acknowledged paperwork submitted by the developers of the two lots in Madison's historic district that included building permit applications, plot and site plans, floodplain development permits, floor plans and artist illustrations. The developers have submitted plans to construct multi-residential housing on each of the two lots.

Two houses that were converted into rental housing -- typically rented to Dakota State University students -- still stand at 705 and 709 N. Egan Ave.

In the plans, each lot will have a duplex containing a total of 12 apartments with six apartments located in each half of the two-story duplex building. Each of the lots -- designated as Lot 3A and Lot 3B of Olstad's Subdivision -- will also have parking lots located in the rear of the duplex buildings.

Chad Comes, city engineer, told the city commissioners that the lots at 705 and 709 N. Egan Ave. were resurveyed so they became two equally-sized lots. The properties are located near the southwest corner of the DSU campus.

Dusten Hendrickson, owner of Brookings Built Green, the project's designer and contractor, attended Monday's city commission meeting and helped present the plans. Opel Properties of Brookings, the owner of the lots, has the same business address and phone number as Brookings Built Green on the floodplain development permit papers.

To build structures on the land, the developer needs to have the lowest floor in a building one foot above the base flood elevation of 1,680.8 feet. In the building plans, the lower-level floor elevation was presented at 1,682 feet.

Lois Niedert, a Madison resident who lives in the city's historic district, asked city officials if they were going to monitor the development project to oversee any changes that the developers might make to the plans. Niedert also spoke about the additional vehicles belonging to apartment residents that the two duplexes might bring to the neighborhood.

Comes told Niedert that city officials would have access to design changes that developers would make to the plans for multi-residential housing.

David Jencks, city attorney, said that as long as the developers of the housing project met the requirements of state and local laws, Madison officials would have a limited say in how the real estate is developed.