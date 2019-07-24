City tables DSU parking rights-of-way a second time

Madison's city commissioners, during Monday's meeting, delayed a decision for another two weeks on whether or not to give permission to Dakota State University officials to install boulevard parking along two streets bordering a university-owned building in central Madison.

After tabling for two weeks an application from DSU officials to occupy rights-of-way next to a former Catholic convent building, the city commissioners decided to table the proposal again until Aug. 5. The delay was put into place so Madison officials could talk to the Madison Central School District about the district's bus stop on N.W. 3rd St. next to St. Thomas School.

The issue before the commissioners centers on a proposal from DSU officials to develop boulevard parking on residential property. DSU purchased the former convent building, which is located at the corner of N.W. 3rd St. and Van Eps Ave. University officials plan to renovate the building into housing for 23 students.

DSU officials also want to install 21 parking spaces in the boulevards along N.W. 3rd St. and N. Van Eps Ave. and in the alley on the west side of the building. To do so, the university has requested from the city permission to occupy rights-of-way in the boulevards.

The request was presented to the city commission two weeks ago. However, residents in the neighborhood argued against the boulevard-parking proposal. The commissioners tabled the rights-of-way request for two weeks to give DSU time to seek out a different parking plan.

As presented to the commissioners on Monday, DSU's parking proposal had remained the same as previously submitted. Stacy Krusemark, DSU vice president for business and administrative services, presented DSU's proposal to the commissioners, saying the university believes the boulevard parking is DSU's "best proposal."

According to Krusemark, the university's boulevard parking plan would use some boulevard land and some of the corner building's yards. DSU officials expect to see minimal vehicle traffic from the tenants with Krusemark predicting that one or two cars would leave the parking areas in the mornings. He also said DSU would have the same housing policies in place for the new student housing as for the university's current resident halls.

Krusemark said the boulevard parking provided an alternative to having the 23 tenants parking their vehicles along the residential streets in the neighborhood.

A neighborhood resident spoke to the city commissioners and argued that DSU officials were not forthcoming in seeking other parking options. He also argued that DSU students were signing up for the new student housing in April but DSU didn't publicly announce its plans for the building until July.

The discussion turned to the safety of students using the bus stop along N.W. 3rd St. between the student housing and St. Thomas School. On school days, Madison Central School District delivers some young students to St. Thomas School in the mornings and picks up other students at the bus stop to deliver to the public schools. The school buses also perform similar pick-ups and deliveries in the afternoons.

Mayor Marshall Dennert, who has experience as a Madison school bus driver, said four to five buses stop at St. Thomas School in the mornings and afternoons during the school year. Dennert told the commissioners and those attending Monday's meeting that safety was a serious issue for him.

Dennert expressed the opinion that backing out of the boulevard parking spots could create safety hazards for elementary-age students at St. Thomas School and students using the school buses. He wanted DSU officials to speak with Madison public school officials about whether the school bus stop should move from its current location on the south side of St. Thomas School.

Dennert and Commissioners Jeremiah Corbin, Kelly Johnson and Bob Thill voted to table the rights-of-way request from the university for another two weeks. Commissioner Mike Waldner was absent from the meeting.

Dennert indicated that he would speak to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson of the Madison Central School District about the public school's bus stop on the south side of St. Thomas School.